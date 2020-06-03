Local IT company is asking the right questions

Shropshire IT Solutions firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, is thinking outside the box when it comes to supporting businesses through during and post-lockdown.

Bespoke Computing Marketing Assistant Bethany Mullen (left) and Managing Director, Chris Pallett

Considering what the world is facing, Bespoke Computing, along with its Managing Director, Chris Pallett, are finding creative ways to provide IT & Communications advice at a time it is needed most. With overwhelm, uncertainty and lack of human interaction playing key roles in stunting business development, this company plans to change that.

After seeing an influx of IT- related queries flood social media, Bespoke Computing is sharing their years of knowledge and expertise through a new free initiative called #AskChris.

#AskChris is where business owners can send in questions to Mr Pallett – anonymously through askchris@bespokecomputing.com or publicly via social media. Mr Pallett will answer them via a short video, which is then published online for all business owners and managers to access.

The idea is that if a problem is affecting one business, it is bound to be affecting another. Creating this community of support, where it is a human face helping, has been positively received online, with many Shropshire business owners already reaching out.

Mr Pallett, who has over 25 years’ experience in the technology industry, coupled with 17 years’ experience as a business owner, said: “Amidst all the challenges, if there’s one positive that can be taken from this time, it’s how the business community has come together.

“By having an easily accessible IT resource available for business owners, we hope to reduce the waiting time on answers they need, increase their productivity and – most importantly – provide a level of personal care that we’re all missing.”

Bespoke Computing is encouraging business owners to get in touch with any queries relating to business, IT and communication. All of the #AskChris videos will be available across their social media channels for free, permanent access.

Mr Pallett continued: “As much as we can help local businesses right now, we will. Anything we can do to offer support or answer a query, just ask.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...