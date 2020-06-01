Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.

Andrew Bowcott

The owner of Ovenu Telford South, Andrew Bowcott, 40, from Doseley, had been trading for just over three months when he was forced to temporally close his new business following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he has now returned to work and is determined to support the independent charity which helps families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness.

He said: “Both my wife and I were widowed young, so we know what an important role hospices play in families and they need all the support they can get. I’ve been inspired by the many stories to emerge in recent months that highlight the dedication of health care workers and wanted to show my appreciation for a charity that supports many thousands of people every year.

“As a result, I’m donating 10 percent of all my takings until 31 August to help contribute towards the hospice’s fundraising appeal.”

He decided to reopen the business on 18 May, once the government guidance had been published to allow people to work inside people’s homes, and immediately received more than a dozen new bookings, together with clients rebooking cancelled appointments.

Andrew is accepting bookings at his discretion, with the strict stipulation that both parties observe the two-metre social distancing rule, along with following guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness. Payment can be accepted electronically, and it is possible to complete the whole valeting process with minimal or zero customer contact.

He added: “I, along with many other tradespeople across the area, had to temporarily close my business – a very difficult thing to do when it is your livelihood.

“Since then, I’ve been preparing to re-open at the appropriate time with the correct measures in place. It feels great to get back to work but my priority is to keep myself and my customers safe.”

Previously, Andrew spent more than 20 years as his own boss with business interests including a seafront ice cream kiosk, a newsagent in Aberystwyth, and more recently involved him operating a refrigerated transport company.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “Andrew has taken a very responsible approach to reopening his business and has clear guidelines in place which I hope will reassure his clients.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...