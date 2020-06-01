18.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.

Andrew Bowcott
Andrew Bowcott

The owner of Ovenu Telford South, Andrew Bowcott, 40, from Doseley, had been trading for just over three months when he was forced to temporally close his new business following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he has now returned to work and is determined to support the independent charity which helps families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness.

He said: “Both my wife and I were widowed young, so we know what an important role hospices play in families and they need all the support they can get.  I’ve been inspired by the many stories to emerge in recent months that highlight the dedication of health care workers and wanted to show my appreciation for a charity that supports many thousands of people every year.

“As a result, I’m donating 10 percent of all my takings until 31 August to help contribute towards the hospice’s fundraising appeal.”

He decided to reopen the business on 18 May, once the government guidance had been published to allow people to work inside people’s homes, and immediately received more than a dozen new bookings, together with clients rebooking cancelled appointments.  

Andrew is accepting bookings at his discretion, with the strict stipulation that both parties observe the two-metre social distancing rule, along with following guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness. Payment can be accepted electronically, and it is possible to complete the whole valeting process with minimal or zero customer contact.

He added: “I, along with many other tradespeople across the area, had to temporarily close my business – a very difficult thing to do when it is your livelihood.

“Since then, I’ve been preparing to re-open at the appropriate time with the correct measures in place. It feels great to get back to work but my priority is to keep myself and my customers safe.”

Previously, Andrew spent more than 20 years as his own boss with business interests including a seafront ice cream kiosk, a newsagent in Aberystwyth, and more recently involved him operating a refrigerated transport company.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “Andrew has taken a very responsible approach to reopening his business and has clear guidelines in place which I hope will reassure his clients.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters deal with large fire on Halesfield 23, Telford

Firefighters from stations across Shropshire were last night called to a large fire on Halesfield 23 in Telford.
Read Article
Kal Parkash, Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Lead at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

BAME network for staff at acute Trust

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has established a BAME network for staff which held its first meeting last month.
Read Article

Upturned canoe sparks river search at Hampton Loade

The discovery of an upturned canoe on the River Severn south of Bridgnorth yesterday sparked a multi-agency search.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andrew Bowcott

Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Owners of Roxy's Raw Food Keith Murray and partner Ros Crocker with their pet dog Roxy

New raw pet food shop opens in Telford

A new specialist shop selling raw pet food is opening its doors in Telford today.
Read Article
Chris Reeves, Operations Director at In-Comm Training

In-Comm launches ‘Covid-19 Secure’ service to help businesses get back to work

Companies looking to return back to work safely can tap into a new service launched by In-Comm Training that will help them become ‘Covid-19 Secure’.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
18.4 ° C
19 °
17.8 °
45 %
4.1kmh
1 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP