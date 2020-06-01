Reech Media supports NHS fundraiser

Reech Media has contributed to the launch of a new fundraising calendar for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SaTH calendar website design by Reech Media

Healthcare Assistant, Ryanne Errington, thought of the idea to develop a calendar to raise money after participating in the viral ‘NHS dancing’ videos that have graced social media in the wake of COVID-19. After seeing the positive response these videos had, Ryanne came up with the idea to launch a fun calendar that would help to highlight the many key workers that work within Shropshire’s hospitals, whilst also raising money.

Ryanne connected with Reech Media Managing Director, Rob Hughes, and Reech are delighted to have been given the opportunity to support this fantastic initiative. Reech have provided a range of free design and web support services, including branding, design of the calendar and an e-commerce website to facilitate the ordering and payment of the calendars.

The calendar features space to note down those-all-important dates and each month also features an advertisement from businesses across Shropshire.



On the project, Ryanne commented: “Working on the front line I see just how much equipment is needed on a daily basis, especially PPE for our staff members. The COVID-19 outbreak came around so suddenly and has put huge amounts of pressure on our NHS hospitals. Even if it’s a small amount, fundraising for our hospitals will slightly relieve that pressure by creating funds to buy the supplies that are urgently needed.”



Rob Hughes, Managing Director of Reech Media: “Now, more than ever, it’s important to us all to do what we can to help support our key workers. We instantly wanted to be able to a part of this fantastic fundraiser and felt it only right to provide our support by offering our design and development services to the cause. We hope to see more local businesses support Ryanne, who has done a phenomenal job already.”

Each month of the calendar features a selection of hospital workers, including doctors, nurses, cooks, cleaners and pharmaceutical staff, and each month is spelt out using letters that have been coloured by children within the hospitals.

Calendars are available to pre-order for just £10, and all monies raised from sales of the calendar go towards much-needed equipment and PPE for staff working in our hospitals. All calendars will be printed and dispatched towards the end of the year.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...