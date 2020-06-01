In-Comm launches ‘Covid-19 Secure’ service to help businesses get back to work

Companies looking to return back to work safely can tap into a new service launched by In-Comm Training that will help them become ‘Covid-19 Secure’.

Chris Reeves, Operations Director at In-Comm Training

Health & Safety experts from the Shropshire based training provider have created a new consultancy package that will walk firms through the different measures and policies they need to put in place to protect their staff and conform to Government guidelines.

The support will also help businesses with more than 50 employees, who must have a Covid Risk Assessment available for staff and visitors before they can open.

“We have significant experience of helping to train and advise our clients on Health and Safety, covering every industry imaginable and ensuring they are compliant with legislation and legal changes,” explained Chris Reeves, Operations Director at In-Comm Training.

“Covid-19 has turned the business world upside down and firms are having to make sure their premises are ready for the return to work and that staff, contractors and visitors will be safe on site. This presents numerous challenges and we’ve responded by putting two of our H&S experts through intensive training so they can guide companies through these difficult times.”

He continued: “The aim is to use our knowledge to ensure our customers meet all Health & Safety requirements and comply with current legislation with minimal effect on current workplace employees and productivity. The time taken to implement this will vary, depending on the size and requirements of each individual company.”

In-Comm will be launching the service next week and it will be available to firms of all sizes and those involved in engineering, manufacturing and professional services.

The majority of the consultancy can be completed virtually, with the option in place to hold socially distanced site visits for more complex and intricate situations.

Some of the areas that can be advised on, include the installation of additional sanitising/cleaning requirements, the use of communal areas, correct PPE, one-way systems and how you can minimise risk when keeping two metres apart is not possible.

Chris concluded: “Safety is the main concern and giving firms peace of mind that they can return to work. Importantly though, they need to be able to do this with minimal impact to their operations and productivity, two objectives that are at the heart our consultancy approach.”

