Awards event will salute the Shropshire business spirit

By Shropshire Live Business

A new awards competition to celebrate the incredible support shown by the Shropshire business community during the Covid-19 pandemic is now open for nominations.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will be live streaming its 2020 Chamber Champion Awards from a specially constructed TV studio in Shrewsbury on the evening of July 17.

The event – the first of its kind in the county – has been created to salute and celebrate the Shropshire business spirit during these challenging times, while also raising funds for local charities.

Entries are now open for the seven categories, which are:

Charity Champion: A business, or individual, going above and beyond to raise money for charity, outside the NHS. It’s not about the amount of money raised, but the determination and commitment involved. Based on:

  • Evidence of ‘making a difference’
  • Time and effort dedicated to the campaign
  • Motivation behind the fundraising initiative

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Celebrating a business which has recognised the need to create a ‘new normal’ in challenging times, and plant the seeds of growth in exciting new directions. Based on:

  • Evidence of innovation, vision and strategy
  • Reasons for diversification
  • Sound business and financial planning

Good Neighbour: Celebrating a business or individual going out of their way to help – they may run errands, do shopping, tidy homes and gardens, help to care for pets or simply pop round for a chat. Based on:

  • Examples of kindness and consideration
  • Testimonials from friends or neighbours
  • Motivation for wanting to make a difference

Service to the Community: Celebrating a business or individual making a drastic impact on their community during the Covid-19 crisis. Based on:

  • Evidence of hard work and commitment
  • Proof of the difference which has been made
  • Overcoming obstacles and challenges

Valiant Volunteer: Celebrating a business or individual putting others before themselves and being generous with their time to support an individual or group. Based on:

  • Evidence of being an inspiration to others
  • Showing initiative, commitment and creativity
  • Overcoming obstacles and challenges

Unsung Hero: This award will be chosen by a public vote on the night of the live broadcast, using the Menti interactive voting system. It will go to:

  • An outstanding person or company who has gone above and beyond during these times
  • Someone who puts themselves before others, without seeking recognition or reward
  • Someone who has made a real difference to those most in need 

Champion of Champions 2020: An overall champion who will need to have displayed the qualities required in all other individual categories, including:

  • Commitment to the Shropshire community
  • Determination to make a difference
  • Overcoming obstacles and challenges

The awards are free to enter, and exclusively for businesses which operate with a Shropshire postcode. Entrants must be aged 18 or over. The closing date for entries is Friday, June 26.

Entries will be shortlisted and judged by a panel selected by the organisers. All finalists will receive a certificate, with trophies for category winners.

Viewers will get chance to take part in an online vote on the night of the 90-minute live stream, from 7pm to 8.30pm, and there will be a few other surprises too – including the appearance of some celebrity guests!

The event will be delivered by the team behind the annual Chamber business awards – produced by award-winning Shrewsbury agency Yarrington, and hosted by Shropshire Business magazine editor Carl Jones.

It will also be raising funds for Shropshire Mind and Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Many big-name sponsors have already come forward to support the event – headline sponsor Aico of Oswestry, plus Paycare, Lavender Hampers and Gifts, University Centre Shrewsbury, The Business Company, Nick Jones Wealth Planning, The HR Dept (Shropshire), Zoom 1hr, and Telford College.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “It is disappointing that our original plans for a giant summer celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of our annual awards had to be postponed.

“But having seen and heard of all the amazing work going on among our business community to support those most in need during the Covid-19 crisis, we felt it deserved recognition.

“This all-new event is a unique opportunity to work with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to recognise and celebrate the inspiring, inventive and community spirit of local businesses and business people.

“These challenging times have certainly bought about so many amazing stories of how organisations and individuals have got involved and made a real difference, and who deserve the recognition of the entire business community.”

There are still some sponsorship opportunities available, and businesses can also submit advertisements for a limited number of slots during the event’s commercial breaks, which are selling out fast.

For more details, see the official awards website, www.chamberchampion.co.uk.

Shropshire Live Business
