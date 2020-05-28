17.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire lawyer launches YouTube channel inspiring the region to grow their own produce

By Shropshire Live Business

Hugh Strickland, a corporate finance partner at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners, is encouraging more people to plant their own produce with his own YouTube series.

Hugh’s channel, Shropshire Kitchen Garden, features his tips on how to grow fruit and vegetables from home all year-round
Hugh’s channel, Shropshire Kitchen Garden, features his tips on how to grow fruit and vegetables from home all year-round

A solicitor from Shropshire is encouraging more people to plant their own fruit and vegetables by launching his own YouTube channel.

Hugh Strickland, a corporate finance partner at law firm Aaron and Partners, has launched the Shropshire Kitchen Garden channel, where he gives his tips on how to grow produce from the garden to use in home-cooked meals.

Having been introduced to gardening at a young age, Hugh started Shropshire Kitchen Garden to show that anyone can grow their own produce and since launching in April he has racked up over 1,000 views and has been featured on BBC Radio Shropshire.

The channel includes Hugh’s advice on creating a layout for growing fruit and vegetables, how to dig patches properly, and planting seeds to enjoy seasonal produce in time for summer.

Hugh said: “Lockdown has been a time for people to take up new hobbies, so I wanted to share how easy it is to grow fruit and vegetables and make use of them in your own kitchen.

“I’ve been growing my own produce, or as my family call it, kitchen gardening, for years now and it’s a brilliant way of staying active and being able to cook with fresh and nutritious ingredients.

“YouTube is something I’ve never done before, but my videos have had a really positive reception so far and I’m looking forward to helping as many viewers as possible discover the joy of growing your own vegetables.”

In his role as a corporate finance partner, Hugh regularly advises on the buying and selling of high value businesses and joint venture agreements. He is also the chair of the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, which works to prevent rural isolation and poverty in the region.

Hugh added: “Being in front of the camera and out in my garden is the complete opposite from my role at the office, but it’s very rewarding to be able to take a break from work and focus on my garden. It’s a great way to boost personal wellbeing, to connect with nature, and I think everyone could benefit from it.”

Find out more about Hugh’s Shropshire Kitchen Garden YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtoZyMrzJ9_e1hG8MZXaF0Q/featured

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shropshire Council to establish task forces to minimise economic and social impacts of coronavirus

Shropshire Council is to establish two multi-agency task forces to help address and minimise the economic and social impacts of coronavirus on the county.
Read Article
The entrance to Raven Meadows Car Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Parking charges to be reintroduced in some Shropshire Council car parks

Parking charges are set to be reintroduced in some Shropshire Council town centre car parks from Monday 1 June, as more people return to work, and shops prepare to reopen.
Read Article

Dunne welcomes £432k to create new era for cycling and walking in Shropshire

South Shropshire MP and Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne, has welcomed the announcement communities in Shropshire will benefit from £432,000 to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Russell Griffin, of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood

Samuel Wood Estate Agents report first week ‘reopen’ a success

Samuel Wood has been officially 'reopen' for a week following the UK lockdown and the Shropshire Estate Agents are reporting a successful first week with a good number of exchanges and completions.
Read Article
Hugh’s channel, Shropshire Kitchen Garden, features his tips on how to grow fruit and vegetables from home all year-round

Shropshire lawyer launches YouTube channel inspiring the region to grow their own produce

Hugh Strickland, a corporate finance partner at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners, is encouraging more people to plant their own produce with his own YouTube series.
Read Article
Richard and Tom Hughes

Father and son join forces to keep company delivering

A Shropshire firm is keeping it in the family when it comes to ensuring deliveries can be made safely to customers during the current restrictions.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.7 ° C
18 °
17.2 °
59 %
4.1kmh
80 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP