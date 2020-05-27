11.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home Business

Telford’s ACE is going for gold with Collins Aerospace

By Shropshire Live Business

One of Shropshire’s leading manufacturers of precision components has been selected to take part in a prestigious supplier development programme by Collins Aerospace.

Advanced Chemical Etching (ACE) is working with the world leader in aerospace and defence technologies on a host of continuous improvement and training activities to help it strengthen its ability to supply group factories across the globe.

The company is now setting its sights on securing ‘Gold Supplier’ status, which could be achieved over the next six months if it continues to meet 100% delivery on-time-in-full and stronger collaboration on root cause analysis.

It marks what has been a rapid period of growth for ACE in the aerospace sector, with sales into this industry now accounting for 25% of annual sales.

Ian Whateley, Managing Director, commented: “This is a very demanding supplier development programme and very difficult to get on to, so this in itself is testament to the relationship we currently have with Collins Aerospace.

“We have taken a top-down approach to our involvement, making sure every member of our 65-strong workforce is on board, understand what is required and how they can play a role in helping us achieve the performance requirements in terms of cost, quality and delivery.”

He continued: “The support we have received to help us on this journey has been world class and it has been a real team approach from both companies to identify areas to work on and new opportunities to pursue.

“When we achieve Gold Supplier, we will then appear on Collins Aerospace’s worldwide portal as its preferred etching company. This will be massive for ACE, as it means we could be used by any international division across the group, not to mention the profile it will give us amongst the rest of industry.”

Richard Jones, Supplier Development Manager at Collins Aerospace, has been working hand-in-hand with Advanced Chemical Etching.

“It all starts with The Quality Clinic, which provides an insight into investigation, detection, root cause analysis and the implementation of preventative actions to ensure we are delivering the highest standards to our internal and external customers.

“Ian and his team are fully engaged with the training I’ve helped provide and this has ensured the right culture is in place, where a ‘Quality First’ mentality is embraced and driven by every single member of staff.”

He concluded: “The company is well on its way to achieving the Gold Supplier status and, importantly, become ‘best in process’ across the etching world.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager

Plans underway to reopen Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres

Plans are being made to fully reopen Shrewsbury's three main shopping centres next month.
Read Article

Police continue to target county lines drug gangs during lockdown

West Mercia Police today said it was continuing to target county lines drug gangs, even during lockdown.
Read Article
The Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Shropshire’s tourism sector prepares for recovery

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council are working in partnership to prioritise the recovery and future promotion of Shropshire’s visitor economy.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP vows to help lead business recovery from coronavirus

The leader of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership today vowed to do everything possible to ensure the region receives all the support it needs to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
Read Article

Telford’s ACE is going for gold with Collins Aerospace

One of Shropshire’s leading manufacturers of precision components has been selected to take part in a prestigious supplier development programme by Collins Aerospace.
Read Article
Stephanie Henson, Director of Six Ticks, with Ulrike Le Roux, Director of Interesting Hotels Ltd

Exclusive national hotels contract for Shropshire company

A Shropshire company won the exclusive contract to develop new websites for a national hotels chain - and when the doors closed due to the current pandemic their online presence became all the more important.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
11.7 ° C
13.3 °
10 °
93 %
1kmh
7 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP