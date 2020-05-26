Hatfields Jaguar’s Shrewsbury premises sold to Farr & Harris

Hatfields Jaguar’s high-profile vehicle dealership in Shrewsbury has been sold to established Shropshire company Farr & Harris after attracting best and final offers.

The premises front Old Potts Way and Brassey Road in Shrewsbury

Occupying an attractive corner position fronting Old Potts Way and Brassey Road, the property came to market following the relocation of Hatfields Jaguar to new state of the art premises at Thieves Lane, near Shrewsbury Business Park.

Farr & Harris, leading retailers of bathrooms, kitchens and plumbing supplies, intend to use the site as part of its future expansion. The company’s head office and Shrewsbury showroom is adjacent in Brassey Road.

Offers in the region of £1.5 million had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.

“This is a significant sale for Shrewsbury,” said Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR. “The property stimulated a lot of interest.

“It eventually went to best and final offers before being purchased by Farr & Harris, a well known local company.

“This was a unique opportunity to acquire high-profile roadside premises in a prominent Shrewsbury location. Properties of this type rarely come to the market.”

Richard Harris, director of Farr & Harris, said: “Our intention is to use the site for future expansion, however in the short term we may let it to a third party.

“The site was clearly of interest being adjacent. If we had missed it then we may not get another opportunity to acquire it for many years, so we are delighted to have purchased the freehold.”

Farr & Harris, established as a family run business for more than 60 years, are retailers of new bathroom suites, kitchens and plumbing supplies across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Herefordshire and Staffordshire.

The company has branches in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Telford, Newtown, Leominster, Stafford and Stoke.

