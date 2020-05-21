New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.

Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

Elwyn Turner has joined the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, where he will specialise in advising SME business owners on business matters, tax planning, strategic planning and accounting.

“I’m very pleased to be working with the corporate team and I’m looking forward to meeting the wide range of clients that the company supports, as well as developing new relationships with future clients too.

“I have worked in the Shropshire and mid Wales area for the vast majority of my professional life having worked at another regional accountancy practice since 1992, and in a partner/director capacity since 2003.

“My new role is a great opportunity to support businesses from all kinds of sectors and I’ll be helping to deliver the holistic business advisory services that Dyke Yaxley offers including auditing, human resources and training, IT support, payroll, and management development.”

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Marie Bramwell said Elwyn’s appointment was good news for the company.

“Elwyn has almost three decades of practice experience and we’re delighted to see him joining us here at our head office in Shrewsbury as his knowledge will be invaluable to our growing team.

“We’re committed to investing and developing our workforce in order to build on the strong foundations we already have in place, and to ensure that our clients receive the very best advice and support at all times.

“By attracting a director with Elwyn’s background and career history, we have yet another welcome addition to the Dyke Yaxley family, and we’re sure he will play a crucial role in helping us to take the business forward in the challenging times everyone is facing during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

