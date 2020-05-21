Local care company partners with charities to bring a smile to its clients

Local care company, Bluebird Care Shropshire, have partnered with charities the Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Omega, the National Association for End of Life Care to promote the projects “Feed the Birds” and “A Letter from Louise” respectively.

Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care, with the Bird feeder package, ready to take to customers

Bluebird Care Shropshire, based in Bayston Hill, has sent information about the charities’ projects to their domiciliary customers, in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and Church Stretton, and customers with live in care all across Shropshire.

The Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s project “Feed the Birds” is a project based around observing wildlife in your own garden. Distributing bird feeders for free to Bluebird Care’s customers, alongside others who are socially isolating, the project encourages those to look out for the wonderful birds (alongside other creatures!) in their own gardens.

Omega’s “A Letter from Louise” is a free pen pal befriending service, in which those who are socially isolated can anonymously send letters to Omega, who then match them with a volunteer, who will communicate with them through sweet letters or even pictures and articles, all through Omega, so that no addresses are shared.

Claire Flavell, director of Care at Bluebird Care said: “These projects are just so lovely to be a part of – and they bring such a smile to our customers! We’ve already had 22 orders for Bird feeders and a number of customers signing up for new pen friends – it’s so nice to see them getting involved and socializing.”

Diane Monether, who runs the Feed the Birds Campaign for the Shropshire Wildlife Centre, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to have Bluebird Care Shropshire for helping us get the word out about the project – we can’t wait to distribute the feeders to their customers and see what birds they get in their garden!”

Carol Moody, head of the “A Letter from Louise” project, said: “We’re so proud to be running A Letter from Louise, and we’re very excited to help the Bluebird Care customers make new friends! We’ve already had some enquiries, so we’re looking forward to getting started!”

