Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ – despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.

The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

The team from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and Cadnant Planning pledged to walk the distance during the lockdown by each walking the required miles during their daily exercise allowance.

A group of 17 staff members from each business, 10 from Lanyon Bowdler and seven from Cadnant, have run or walked the equivalent length of the Wales Coastal Path and Offa’s Dyke – a total of 1,047 miles.

The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May.

People were invited to sponsor the challenge, and so far more than £2,000 has been raised for Hope House, which includes Conwy-based Ty Gobaith, and St David’s Hospice.

Sioned Edwards, of Cadnant Planning, said the idea was born from a desire to help local charities who had seen so many fundraising events cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “Had this situation not be upon us, we would have been supporting these charities through dinners and events. They aren’t happening now but we still wanted to do our bit to support them.

“We wanted to organise a challenge which would also benefit the well-being of our teams. Exercising outdoors has become a really valued part of our day and it’s really beneficial for our mental well-being during these difficult times.”

The challenge was particularly special for Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, who combined it with celebrations for his 50th birthday.

He said: “I was planning to mark my half century this year by walking the Speyside Way in Scotland. That obviously isn’t happening now, so by getting involved with this challenge I was at least able to still walk the miles – just with rather different surroundings!

“It was fantastic to raise such a good amount for Hope House and St David’s Hospice at the same time.”

Edward Nutting, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office, added: “Charities like Hope House and St David’s Hospice are hugely important to many of us in North Wales and Shropshire, and they face serious difficulties in raising enough funds to continue providing their vital services.

“The miles were completed by a combination of people walking their dogs, running on a treadmill, or jogging around their neighbourhood – we were of course extremely careful not to go beyond what was allowed.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can still do so via https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RoundWalesWalk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...