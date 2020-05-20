23.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Home Business

South Korean distribution deal for Telford 3D printing firm

By Shropshire Live Business

A fast-growing Shropshire company has signed another new distribution deal as it continues to expand its product range for the 3D printing industry.

3D Printz director Peter Roberts with the BLTouch product
3D Printz director Peter Roberts with the BLTouch product

3D Printz Limited, based at Hortonwood West, Telford, has teamed up with South Korean supplier Antclabs to become a UK distributor for its BLTouch product.

The award-winning auto bed levelling sensor, which is small and easy to install, has been developed specifically for use in 3D printers.

3D Printz is an official UK distributor for the system itself, plus its extension cables and replacement pins. Details can be found at 3dprintz.co.uk.

Paris Kyung-yeon Lee, founder of Antclabs and inventor of BLTouch, said the Seoul-based manufacturer was delighted to be partnering with 3D Printz to help gain a greater foothold in the UK market.

“Bed levelling problems can give people a hard time, and lead to the creation of a low quality product,” she said.

“With BLTouch, 3D printing becomes a much more enjoyable and exciting experience – allowing you to create a masterpiece with high precision.”

BLTouch is a precision piece of manufacturing with a standard deviation of just 0.005mm. It works perfectly on every bed material, including glass, metal and wood.

3D Printz director Peter Roberts said: “We’re delighted with this partnership. There are several imitations on the market at the moment, but their performance simply isn’t comparable with BLTouch.

“This is a high-quality bed levelling sensor that will help you level your bed with ease, and works with all types of print bed surfaces, such as glass, PEI and even flex plate systems. 

“It aims for user convenience and enjoyable printing by adding many smart functions, such as self-test, alarm, alarm release and touch switch mode, blue LED for servo signal indicating and Z-probe (Zmin) testing.”

The tie-up with Antclabs is the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships for 3D Printz Limited.

It is also an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.

3D Printz Ltd was formed in 2016 by a group of Shropshire-based enthusiasts with experience in quality and manufacturing, information technology and business development.

The company was born out of frustration – wanting to make great parts from printers but feeling let down by the range and quality of materials and filaments available.

Products supplied by 3D Printz Limited have been used to make a range of products around the world, from model aircraft to TV props and collapsible VR Domes.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police carried out the warrant at an address on Worcester Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

Man arrested following early morning warrant in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested for a drug offence after police executed a warrant in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Council welcomes plans for new northbound M54/M6 Link

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed plans for the new northbound M54 - M6 Link as part of its initial representations to the Government planning enquiry.
Read Article
Dawn Jones of Mothers Goodies, Waterloo Terrace, one of the businesses promoting the ‘Let’s Get Local’ campaign

Bridgnorth launches ‘get local’ campaign

A Shropshire town has launched a campaign to encourage people to shop locally.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

3D Printz director Peter Roberts with the BLTouch product

South Korean distribution deal for Telford 3D printing firm

A fast-growing Shropshire company has signed another new distribution deal as it continues to expand its product range for the 3D printing industry.
Read Article
Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Growth club aiming to help firms through lockdown

An initiative has been launched to help Shropshire businesses look beyond lockdown.
Read Article
Bekki Phillips, Managing Director at In-Comm Training

Shropshire employers urged to take ‘Skills Pledge’ to protect pipeline of apprentices

One of the UK’s leading training providers has launched a new campaign to ensure apprenticeships are protected as Shropshire companies seek to find ways of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
The SR 34027 Taw Valley is being exclusively used as an ‘Adopt-an Engine’ option on the SVR Shop Photo: Colin Binch

Severn Valley Railway open online shop with ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages

Severn Valley Railway has reopened its virtual doors with the launch of its online shop, featuring the perfect gift for train enthusiasts of all ages.
Read Article
Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
23.7 ° C
25 °
22.8 °
44 %
4.6kmh
73 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP