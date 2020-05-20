Growth club aiming to help firms through lockdown

An initiative has been launched to help Shropshire businesses look beyond lockdown.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Bridgnorth-based consultancy Good2Great is behind the new ‘Shropshire Growth Club’, which is already proving successful, having just held its first online seminar and now on target to reach its initial goal of 50 members.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans explained that the Growth Club has been developed for county businesses that needed to re-evaluate their entire operations in light of the current crisis.

“There’s no doubt that many firms are facing their most challenging time at the moment and we are here to help,” he said.

“Despite the economic and social disruption, this may be an opportunity for owners to put in place strategies, direction and accountability so that they can look forward beyond lockdown.

“It may be that they have lots of ideas but don’t know where to start – they are running flat out in all directions and need a sustainable plan to make the most of this time and plan for the next three years.

“The Growth Club is affordable and perfect for small business owners who feel the need for guidance and support whilst navigating through these challenging times. The initiative is already proving to be a success – we helping a range of firms throughout Shropshire to not only survive, but also thrive.”

By becoming part of the Good2Great Growth Club, members have a dedicated coach focussed on success and will join a group of likeminded owners with similar ambitions.

“We share challenges and work collectively to support each other. The club follows a structured monthly programme to address key issues, unpack growth opportunities, set practical goals and answer questions about how to drive growth and improve efficiency. This way nothing is missed and everyone stays on track.”

The club includes an initial one-to-one business analysis meeting and a goals planning session, followed by virtual round-table meetings to solve problems and skills development workshops – both of which take place twice a month.

“In addition we have guest experts who host additional workshops and discounted personal development tools. All in all, the club is proving invaluable at this time and we are looking forward to welcoming many new members,” said Johnny.

Nicole Gunter of Nicole Gunter Wealth Management of Telford, who joined the Growth Club recently, commented: “As a business owner for many years I think it is always important to stay fresh and up to date with strategies for the business. I find connecting with likeminded individuals incredibly helpful and having the fantastic team from Good2Great behind this is exciting and I believe it will be a huge success.”

