19.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire construction company supports local economy with jobs and homes for the future

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire construction company, which specialises in building affordable housing developments, has started its sites back up and is continuing to support the local economy with jobs and homes for the future.

TC Homes Director Tim Charnley is pictured with Paul Jones – Development manager at Connexus, at the handover of the company’s recent development for Connexus in Bomere Heath, Shropshire
TC Homes Director Tim Charnley is pictured with Paul Jones – Development manager at Connexus, at the handover of the company’s recent development for Connexus in Bomere Heath, Shropshire

Family-run TC Homes, builds developments for a range of Shropshire and Midlands-based housing associations, as well as its own developments for private sale.

Work has re-started at three of its sites in the region this week and when work is able to get fully underway again, they will create local jobs for tradespeople in the region, not only helping to kickstart the construction industry, but also boosting the local economy.

The projects will provide employment for around 15 local contractors.

Among the current projects to begin before Covid-19 hit, is a £2.3 development of 22 units on Little Moor Hill Road, Smethwick.

The homes will be a mix of shared ownership and rented for Citizen Housing Group and are expected to be completed later this year.

The company has also just signed contracts worth over £4million for projects in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, where work has just begun, and Minsterley, in Shropshire.

The building of six homes off a private courtyard in Betton Street, Belle Vue Shrewsbury has also re-started. The development consists of 2, 3, and 4 bed houses, prices start at £275k and off-plan sales are available now.

The first images of the site, created by architectural artists Caravan Images, are now on hoardings at the site for people to see and further information can be obtained from TC Homes or Cooper Green Pooks.

Director Tim Charnley, said: “The Kempthorne Avenue project in Bushbury is for 16 houses and four apartments, which will be rented through Wrekin Housing Group, with an expected completion date of March 2021.

“We were just about to break ground on that project as the country went into lockdown, but we were able to begin work at the site last week.

“We are absolutely ensuring that all government health and safety measures are followed, and we have risk assessments and policies in place for all staff and contactors on site to adhere to.

“We are also happy to announce we are in the process of signing contracts for three new developments in Shropshire and Herefordshire, these will provide much needed affordable homes in areas that are in demand.”

TC Homes has also completed the build of four, three bed homes as part of its Red Barn development. The remaining homes, which are high spec with private parking and gardens in Longden, Coleham, Shrewsbury, are currently for sale.

Handover of a £1.5m project of 12 houses and one bungalow on Baschurch Road, Bomere Heath, a mix of rented and shared ownership homes, for housing group Connexus, took place before the country went into lockdown.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

From left, Final year Keele PhD student Mairead Hyland; Dr John Garcia and Dr Jade Perry, Keele University Researchers based at RJAH

RJAH Researchers volunteer at Covid-19 testing ‘mega-lab’

Researchers at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital have volunteered to join a team of highly qualified experts driving the UK’s effort to increase coronavirus testing at one of the three new ‘mega-labs’.
Read Article

Firefighters release three casualties following collision on B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern

Three people became trapped following a two vehicle collision on the B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern this afternoon.
Read Article

Police seek key witness to fatal collision in Telford

Police investigating a fatal collision in Telford earlier this month are appealing for a key witness to come forward.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Bekki Phillips, Managing Director at In-Comm Training

Shropshire employers urged to take ‘Skills Pledge’ to protect pipeline of apprentices

One of the UK’s leading training providers has launched a new campaign to ensure apprenticeships are protected as Shropshire companies seek to find ways of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
TC Homes Director Tim Charnley is pictured with Paul Jones – Development manager at Connexus, at the handover of the company’s recent development for Connexus in Bomere Heath, Shropshire

Shropshire construction company supports local economy with jobs and homes for the future

A Shropshire construction company, which specialises in building affordable housing developments, has started its sites back up and is continuing to support the local economy with jobs and homes for the future.
Read Article
Nurse Amy Langton with one of the donated tablets

Network Telecom donates tablets to Severn Hospice

Family and friends who can't visit patients staying in a Shropshire hospice will be able to keep in virtual touch thanks to the generosity of a telecoms company.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
The SR 34027 Taw Valley is being exclusively used as an ‘Adopt-an Engine’ option on the SVR Shop Photo: Colin Binch

Severn Valley Railway open online shop with ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages

Severn Valley Railway has reopened its virtual doors with the launch of its online shop, featuring the perfect gift for train enthusiasts of all ages.
Read Article
Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.8 ° C
20.6 °
19 °
63 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP