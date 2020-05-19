Shropshire construction company supports local economy with jobs and homes for the future

A Shropshire construction company, which specialises in building affordable housing developments, has started its sites back up and is continuing to support the local economy with jobs and homes for the future.

TC Homes Director Tim Charnley is pictured with Paul Jones – Development manager at Connexus, at the handover of the company’s recent development for Connexus in Bomere Heath, Shropshire

Family-run TC Homes, builds developments for a range of Shropshire and Midlands-based housing associations, as well as its own developments for private sale.

Work has re-started at three of its sites in the region this week and when work is able to get fully underway again, they will create local jobs for tradespeople in the region, not only helping to kickstart the construction industry, but also boosting the local economy.

The projects will provide employment for around 15 local contractors.

Among the current projects to begin before Covid-19 hit, is a £2.3 development of 22 units on Little Moor Hill Road, Smethwick.

The homes will be a mix of shared ownership and rented for Citizen Housing Group and are expected to be completed later this year.

The company has also just signed contracts worth over £4million for projects in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, where work has just begun, and Minsterley, in Shropshire.

The building of six homes off a private courtyard in Betton Street, Belle Vue Shrewsbury has also re-started. The development consists of 2, 3, and 4 bed houses, prices start at £275k and off-plan sales are available now.

The first images of the site, created by architectural artists Caravan Images, are now on hoardings at the site for people to see and further information can be obtained from TC Homes or Cooper Green Pooks.

Director Tim Charnley, said: “The Kempthorne Avenue project in Bushbury is for 16 houses and four apartments, which will be rented through Wrekin Housing Group, with an expected completion date of March 2021.

“We were just about to break ground on that project as the country went into lockdown, but we were able to begin work at the site last week.

“We are absolutely ensuring that all government health and safety measures are followed, and we have risk assessments and policies in place for all staff and contactors on site to adhere to.

“We are also happy to announce we are in the process of signing contracts for three new developments in Shropshire and Herefordshire, these will provide much needed affordable homes in areas that are in demand.”

TC Homes has also completed the build of four, three bed homes as part of its Red Barn development. The remaining homes, which are high spec with private parking and gardens in Longden, Coleham, Shrewsbury, are currently for sale.

Handover of a £1.5m project of 12 houses and one bungalow on Baschurch Road, Bomere Heath, a mix of rented and shared ownership homes, for housing group Connexus, took place before the country went into lockdown.

