Network Telecom donates tablets to Severn Hospice

Family and friends who can’t visit patients staying in a Shropshire hospice will be able to keep in virtual touch thanks to the generosity of a telecoms company.

Nurse Amy Langton with one of the donated tablets

Severn Hospice has been forced to restrict its usual open visiting policy because of COVID-19 with no more than two members of immediate family allowed into patients’ rooms at any one time.

But Network Telecom, which chose Severn Hospice as its charity for 2020 and has offices in Telford, stepped in and donated three tablets for the patients to use.

The tablets are linked to a premium video conferencing platform which allows up to 10 people to take part in a chat at any one time.

Matron Helen Duce said the tablets had already made a difference on the wards. “We are so grateful to Network Telecom for their very generous donation.

“Sometimes it’s not easy for families and friends to come in every day, so this is a brilliant way for our patients to keep in touch. Being able to speak to up to 10 people in one session is fabulous and really does help to ease the anxiety some of our patients may be experiencing. It is very comforting for them to know we can get in touch with their families online so easily.”

Becky Homersley from Network Telecom said “Supporting our charity of the year, Severn Hospice, remains a priority throughout the current situation.

“We know how difficult it must be for patients who are unable to see their friends and family and so we wanted to provide a way for them to keep in touch, face-to-face.

“It was a privilege to provide three tablets with access to our premium video conferencing platform, Enreach meetings, allowing patients to have video calls with up to 10 participants so the entire family can get involved!”

Severn Hospice is currently losing £100,000 from its fundraising due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Its shops are closed, events cancelled, and fundraisers confined to their homes. To find out ways you can support the charity go to bit.ly/SofaSupporter

