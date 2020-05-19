Growth Hubs move business expertise online to help coronavirus fightback

Businesses across the Marches will be offered comprehensive help to recover from the coronavirus lockdown thanks to the Marches Growth Hub, its chair said today.

Paul Hinkins, Chairman of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

Paul Hinkins says the hub – which has bases in Hereford, Shrewsbury and Telford – has moved many of its expert seminars, workshops and masterclasses online to help businesses of all sizes cope with the effects of the pandemic.

Mr Hinkins said the move would allow the hub to continue to provide the business advice and support for which it has become hugely respected and which has helped thousands of businesses to prosper since it was established.

“What has happened to business across the Marches as a result of coronavirus is unprecedented. Businesses have been forced to shut down completely, have lost all their income and still face the greatest uncertainty over what will happen next,” Mr Hinkins said.

“The hub has put together a comprehensive package of events to offer expert advice and support to all our businesses – all of which we will deliver online.

“We’ll cover everything from planning your recovery, developing your e-commerce offering, how to access the financial support which is available, lessons to learn from home-working to how to lead your business out of the crisis.

“We have a hugely-experienced range of guest experts across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin on hand to give all businesses exactly the advice they need at this most difficult of times.

“And, of course, our Growth Hub business advisors are still available to offer the fantastic support and advice which has made the hub such a trusted and respected part of the business community.

“Alongside this, our website – https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/ – has become an absolutely essential source of information, advice and support during this crisis, with record numbers of businesses turning to it for the latest on the help which is at hand.”

Details of the huge range of online events being offered by all three hubs can be found at https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/calendar/

