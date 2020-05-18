Farmers look towards British tourism post-Covid-19

There has been a lift in farmers looking to diversify their land for tourism purposes, the managing director of a leading Shropshire chartered surveyors has said.

Paul Madeley, founder and director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

As the current Covid-19 crisis prevents holidays abroad, and with the future picture for international travel uncertain, Paul Madeley, of Much Wenlock-based Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, believes there could be a lift in British tourism in the days and weeks to come.

According to new statistics by CabinBookers, 90% of Britons are looking for a holiday in the UK once lockdown is over.

“Things are tough for the British tourism industry at the moment as we enter the warmer months and people have been unable to go out, but this isn’t going to be the case forever.

“Looking forward, taking a break in Britain is certainly going to be more attainable for the majority of people,” said Paul.

“We are already seeing farmers and rural businesses approach us to explore what avenues are out there to change the use of their land for tourism purposes.”

The Coronavirus has given those within the rural economy a chance to consider their future directions, and with ongoing uncertainty over how subsidies will be paid in future, farmers are looking at other ways to keep their businesses viable.

“Now is a good time to consider uses for non-productive land, in fact it is vital that farming businesses do look at what they can do, and we can help with that,” said Paul.

“If British holidaymaking is going to become popular over the next few years, which I suspect it will, then it makes sense to explore what avenues are available. It could be installing camping pods, using land for leisure activities or converting buildings on land already into ‘staycation homes’ – we are already advising clients on their best routes moving forward.”

