Radfield Home Care continues to drive employment opportunities

Radfield Home Care, based in Frankwell, Shrewsbury continues to drive employment opportunities to expand its care team to meet the ongoing demands, as older people continue to self-isolate and shield from family and friends, who they would have previously relied on before the Covid-19 crisis.

Over the last 2 weeks alone, Radfield have employed 8 new care professionals, taking the total number of front-line staff to 40, with a plan to recruit a further 20 staff members to support the predicted demand for the service.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of job vacancies plunged by 52,0000 to 795,000 for the three months to March, with the manufacturing and retail sectors reporting the largest decline in hiring over the period. Economists also revealed at the end of April that unemployment increased by 22,000 to 1.36 million in the three months to February before Covid-19 gripped the UK.

Unlike the national trend, Radfield is continuing to employ new staff through social media campaigns and online job boards, attracting new audiences, who previously may not have considered a career in care, providing greater job security and financial stability than many other sectors during these uncertain times.

Sonya Cole, registered care manager for Radfield explains, “We always have to have a focus on recruitment to meet the growing demand of our care service in the Shrewsbury communities. As an established provider, with over 35 years of experience in care, we have a great reputation in the area for our high-quality service, and over the years have become an employer of choice in home care.”

Mandy Donnelly, Recruitment and New Business Coordinator commented, “We’ve received an overwhelming response to adverts for the home care assistant role over the last few weeks, with applicants having a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Through a rigorous online recruitment screening process, we have been delighted to onboard 8 new members of staff recently.”

“Our new team members all have inspiring stories to becoming a care professional, from an experienced school teacher, self-employed carpenter unable to work currently, to a university student on a gap in Gambia and having to return home. They all have amazing qualities to make a successful career in care.”

