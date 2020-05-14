14 C
Visit Shropshire launches new free membership to support tourism industry

By Shropshire Live Business

Like many sectors of our economy Visit Shropshire the new tourism association for the county has had to adapt over the last two months in reaction to Covid-19.

Mark Hooper project lead at Visit Shropshire with the head of Visit England Andrew Stokes in the Square, Shrewsbury

Visit Shropshire had been due to launch with a brand-new website, branding and marketing plan for promoting Shropshire regionally and with partners Visit Britain internationally. But this has had to be put on hold for time being and the association has adapted to these challenging times by becoming a hub for information, news and assistance to the tourism and hospitality businesses throughout the county.

Mark Hooper project lead said: “We have needed to completely change our plans for 2020, in response to the Covid-19 crises. After lockdown came into place we recognised that our role as a destination marketing organisation for the county would need to drastically change as promoting Shropshire as a place to visit now would have been going against government guidelines. We also knew that our businesses will now more than ever need advice, support and guidance to get through these incredibly challenging times.”

This is when Visit Shropshire decided to launch the free temporary membership to enable any business to get the support, guidance and information required. The membership entitles businesses to a whole host of benefits including weekly email updates, support via phone or email, opportunities for the future and your own designated page on the brand new Visitshropshire.co.uk website due to launch in June.

Sarah Creighton project lead said: “The response we have had so far has been amazing and we now have over 300 businesses signed up, we want to ensure that Shropshire’s tourism industry remains strong post Covid-19 especially since we had only recently been recovering from the affects of floods in parts of the county. We are communicating on a regular basis with our industry body Visit England and are working closely with Shropshire Council to ensure our members get access to all the financial measure set up by the government.”

Although still active on social media Visit Shropshire has adopted a futuristic feel to all of their marketing material to ensure Shropshire is at the forefront once it is safe for the tourism industry to reopen.

Mark says: “We are currently working with Visit Britain on a system to ensure visitors feel safe to visit in the future and how businesses will need to adapt.”

Visit Shropshire would like to encourage as many businesses as possible to sign up which they can do through links on our Facebook page or by getting in touch with Mark or Sarah at info@visitshropshire.co.uk or 01743 261919.

Shropshire Live Business
Latest Articles

