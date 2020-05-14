College is named a ‘Chamber Champion’ for its Covid-19 support

Telford College has been named as a ‘Chamber Champion’ in recognition of its work supporting the community through the Covid-19 crisis.

Bob Jenkins with some of the marker pens which have been given to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The initiative has been set up by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to recognise organisations going above and beyond the call of duty to offer help.

Telford College has been rewarded for a series of initiatives it has launched over the past few weeks, including:

– Loaning two of its minibuses to The Wrekin Housing Group to help deliver support to vulnerable people across the West Midlands

– Donating supplies from its Wellington campus to the Princess Royal Hospital

– Allowing health and social care tutor Elaine Colley to return to the NHS after a 13-year break, to join the front-line support team

– Supporting other staff members to sign up for the NHS Volunteer Responder Team

– Bringing together a group of tutors to ‘sew for the NHS’

The college has also launched an online portal offering mental health and wellbeing support to students who have had to adjust to home working.

Distance learning courses are also being offered, giving people the chance to upskill themselves in health and infection control.

And staff have also been volunteering their time to support a range of local community initiatives, from fundraising campaigns for an animal park, to churches and brownie packs.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We are keen to contribute wherever and however we can, to help people through these unprecedented challenges.

“This is a time for communities to come together. It is humbling and hugely gratifying to see so many of our colleagues, as well as our health and social care graduates, stepping forward to make such brave and selfless contributions.

“We are very proud of them all, and grateful to the Chamber for this recognition.”

Here is the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce page, reflecting on the college’s achievements.: https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/chamber-champion-telford-college/

