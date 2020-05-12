mfg Solicitors announce further partner and associate promotions

Telford and Ludlow law firm mfg Solicitors has announced the promotions of seven legal specialists as it sets upon another period of expansion.

Janna Vigar of mfg Solicitors in Ludlow

Employment law expert Darryll Thomas, who joined as an associate in February 2016, is promoted to partner within the firm’s award-winning Employment and HR Services department where he continues to advise employers and individuals.

The second promotion sees residential property conveyancing lawyer Jane Morley becoming a partner. With a 32-year legal career, Ms Morley has been with mfg since 2013, when the firm acquired Bromsgrove’s Scotts, Holt & Sellars.

Five lawyers have also been promoted to associate level.

Andrew Chandler, an expert in complex wills, trusts and estates matters, has been promoted within mfg’s nationally-recognised contentious probate team where he will continue to work closely with partner Robert Weston.

In another key promotion, medical negligence and personal injury expert Sarah Coyne becomes an associate within the firm’s litigation division.

Meanwhile, within the corporate and commercial property division, lawyers Ben Rothery and Rhiannon Clark become associates, while respected residential property specialist Sharon Lerry is also promoted within the residential conveyancing department.

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman of mfg Solicitors said: “These seven promotions are each fully deserved. Not only do they underline the breadth of expertise we have, but they also highlight the talent and quality of our rising stars across the firm.

“New partners Darryll and Jane have exceptional track records and continue to excel for their clients. Andrew, Sarah, Ben, Rhiannon and Sharon, meanwhile, all deserve to step up into their more senior roles after continuing to impress clients with a high quality, consistent service.”

