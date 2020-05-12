DM Recruitment ready to support local food and agricultural businesses

Local recruitment firm, DM Recruitment, have recognised the issue local food businesses are facing and are offering support by placing seasonal workers in vacant positions at cost price.

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

The UK’s farming industry recruits up to 90,000 people each year to pick and pack fresh fruit and vegetable produce but the current pandemic has caused labour shortages.

Stuart Danks, director at the firm, reported that he has an army of temps in the DM Recruitment network ready to be allocated in roles across the West Midlands and mid-Wales. He added, “Agricultural and food businesses are grappling with workforce deficits under the current restrictions. The normal routes for securing workers aren’t feasible, but we have temporary workers in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Powys ready to work now.”

DM Recruitment is offering its services at cost price. Mr Danks explains, “Until the current crisis is over, we won’t be charging new or existing clients any agency fees. That means all they will pay is the worker’s wage (e.g. national minimum wage), plus the NI contribution and the working time directive contribution. It is the equivalent cost of firms hiring workers themselves, but we will take care of all the hassle, leaving employers time to focus on the rest of the business. We are also offering to extend payment terms to relieve cash flow pressure.

“We hope this not only provides real support for business right now, but it means when we are out of this pandemic there will still be thriving local businesses, produce won’t have rotted in fields, and local food will be readily available for all.

“We are proud that 95% of our temps currently in work are fulfilling key workers roles in the food and waste sectors, and we hope we can help more businesses to flourish at this time.”

