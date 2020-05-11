Chamber Forum launched to support frontline businesses

With many businesses across the region facing uncertainty, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched a dedicated online network of support, as well as a pioneering procurement platform designed to bring together suppliers, volunteers, and frontline workers.

Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber is working with business owners to deliver a series of webinars on various topics including Communicating Out of a Crisis, Mental Health, Tips for Working Remotely, and Managing the Impacts of Coronavirus, to help navigate through the challenging business economy.

In addition to its virtual webinar suite, the Chamber has partnered with specialist website, branding, and marketing agency, Source, to launch ‘Chamber Forum’, which brings together businesses and individuals who can offer vital support during the pandemic.

From donating PPE equipment and producing medical equipment, to offering hotel rooms and transport for moving foods or people, the Forum has already brought together a wide community of businesses, individuals, volunteers, and staff to help safeguard and protect those working on the frontline.

Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber, explained: “We are delighted to build on the successful work we’ve done to date to connect businesses with our amazing NHS at a time of need, and we’ve already seen some incredible successes as a result of the platform between individuals and businesses who wouldn’t have necessarily had the tools and knowledge to partner previously.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Source who have gone above and beyond to transform an idea into a functioning, highly impactful resource. They have done this completely complimentary for the greater good of the county and our economy, and I hope that even after the current pandemic has eased, it will play a vital role in the connectivity of Shropshire.”

Gareth Griffiths, Technical Director at Source, said: “In these unprecedented times, with the NHS facing possibly its greatest challenge since its inception, we were more than happy to help Shropshire Chamber with their plans to bring businesses together and pool resources for the greater good – not only during this pandemic, but beyond as well.”

