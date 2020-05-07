Lanyon Bowdler shortlisted for prestigious national award

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has once again been nominated for a prestigious national award – a ceremony which will be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Colin Spanner and Kay Kelly of Lanyon Bowdler at last year’s awards

The law firm has been shortlisted in the Best Recruiter Small Firm category at the LawCarers.Net Training and Recruitment Awards, the same category the firm won last year.

Now in their 17th year, the awards will take place on May 14 and are presented to the best law firms nationally who provide dedication and support in giving trainees the first step on their legal career.

Lanyon Bowdler has an impressive record at the awards and last year’s win came on the back of the firm winning Best Trainer – Small Firm category at the 2017 and 2018 awards.

The awards are based on an extensive survey of trainees and newly qualified solicitors, with respondents asked to frankly assess their own experiences and score their firm on its recruitment, training, work placement scheme and training principal.

Nominated firms represent employers who are top performing in terms of their support of trainees and junior lawyers.

Kay Kelly, Lanyon Bowdler’s training partner, said: “At Lanyon Bowdler we endeavour to provide the best client service possible and that begins with the best quality lawyers. We invest in the training to develop the best lawyers we can.

“We are delighted to have been once again nominated for this award and the opportunity to complete the double, having been successful in this category last year.

“This year’s ceremony will be a little different as it will be taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be streamed live on Thursday, May 14.

“Organisers say they have received a huge response in terms of feedback from trainees, which is what makes these awards important.

“We eagerly look forward to the shortlist coming through in the LawCarers.Net Training and Recruitment Awards each year. They are something really special because they are based on what our trainees say about us and our training methods.

“Their views are of particular interest to us and help to ensure we are always providing the best advice, support and guidance in providing trainees with the best possible support as they begin their career in law.

“Our trainees are the future of the legal profession and we are proud of our training record – something which has been reflected in our recognition at these prestigious awards over recent years.”

