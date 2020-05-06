10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire manufacturer fit to grow thanks to grant help

By Shropshire Live Business

An internationally-renowned Shropshire manufacturer of fitness equipment is expanding and taking on new staff thanks to help from a funding programme supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Jim Beaver of BeaverFit
MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Jim Beaver of BeaverFit

BeaverFit – which operates from a 3.5 acre site at Leebotwood near Shrewsbury – has built a new manufacturing workshop and showroom/office area and created five new jobs after receiving £97,582 from the Marches Building Investment Grant (MBIG).

The family-owned company says the expansion is vital to meet a surge in demand for its products across Europe and a predicted 20 per cent rise in turnover over the next year.

The company was launched by endurance sports competitor Tom Beaver in 2010 and has rapidly become a world-leader in manufacturing functional training rigs (FTR) and transportable and self-contained gyms.

Tom said:  “Our products have recently been accepted into the UK armed forces policy for domestic and overseas deployments. As a result we have seen a huge rise in interest from allied NATO nations, including US Forces situated throughout Europe and beyond.

“We are expecting our turnover to increase by a fifth but needed to improve our base so we can manufacture more on site and also provide a facility to showcase our products to new and existing customers.

“The support we have had from the MBIG team has been first class. This grant has been instrumental in us being able to build the new workshop and showroom and really take the company on to the next level.”

The MBIG programme has recently been extended with a new £2.2million programme offering grants of up to £150,000 to help meet the cost of building new premises, or extending and reconfiguring existing ones. It is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Marches Growth Hub.

Programme Manager Caroline Cattle said: “We are delighted to have been able to support BeaverFit in the next stage of their growth plans.

“This support will ensure further expansion and more new jobs for a real Shropshire success story.”

Gill Hamer, chief executive of the Marches LEP, said BeaverFit was an excellent example of how support could help companies to grow.

“BeaverFit is helping to put Shropshire and the Marches on the map with its commitment to excellence in everything it does. This support will ensure the company continues to grow and creates new jobs and prosperity.”

The MBIG programme, which is delivered by Herefordshire Council, awards funding for projects that create new jobs or products and meets up to half the cost of successful applications, meaning that projects costing up to £300,000 could secure a grant of £150,000. The scheme covers B2B businesses and does not include retail, social welfare or agricultural companies.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Sally Perrin, 65, of Shrewsbury, receives a bouquet of flowers from Sharon Warren, a Healthcare Assistant on the Respiratory Ward who spent time caring for Sally

Watch: Shrewsbury woman clapped off hospital ward after beating coronavirus

A Shrewsbury woman who tested positive for coronavirus was applauded by the NHS staff who saved her life at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting

Wellington set to mark VE Day in style despite lockdown

Colourful bunting, nostalgic music and a commemorative bugle call will all be part of Wellington's VE Day celebrations this week.
Read Article
Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands

Victorian singing policeman ‘humbled’ to finish runner-up in national tourism award

Discover Shropshire & Telford, the tourism board for the area, are celebrating as their nominee for VisitEngland Tourism Superstar 2020, Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands, is named runner-up.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Jim Beaver of BeaverFit

Shropshire manufacturer fit to grow thanks to grant help

A Shropshire manufacturer of fitness equipment is expanding and taking on new staff thanks to help from a funding programme supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Quest88 makes mobility equipment for the NHS and charity groups

Mobility business keeps moving with Lloyds Bank COVID-19 support

A company that makes mobility equipment for organisations including the NHS and charities has secured a Lloyds Bank loan as it grapples with a slowdown in orders because of COVID-19.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

﻿Expert online events will help businesses recover from coronavirus lockdown

Three special online sessions are being staged to offer expert advice to help Shropshire businesses recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme

Time running out for youth projects to share in £1million giveaway

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is urging youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Shropshire to apply for a share of its £1million charity giveaway before it’s too late.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article

Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.4 ° C
11.7 °
9 °
66 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP