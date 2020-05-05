13.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
﻿Expert online events will help businesses recover from coronavirus lockdown

By Shropshire Live Business

Three special online sessions are being staged to offer expert advice to help Shropshire businesses recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire has teamed up with experts from The Innovation Beehive to run the free, live and interactive events in May and June.

And the hub says the online sessions will be open to all businesses in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to help support the whole county’s recovery.

Emma Chapman, Shropshire Growth Hub manager, said the three sessions on May 12, 19 and June 2 would offer a springboard for businesses to prepare for what is to come once the current restrictions are lifted and build a roadmap through the uncertainty the virus had created.

“There is not a business in the whole of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin which has not been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Emma said.

“These three sessions will help signpost some of the things which businesses can do here and now to ensure they are in the best possible position to succeed once restrictions are lifted.

“The Innovation Beehive are leaders in their field at accelerating the potential of people at work, through innovative consulting projects and cutting-edge capability training. We are delighted to be working with them on this exciting series of events.”

Mok O’Keeffe, founder of The Innovation Beehive and author of The Innovation Ecosystem, How To Turbocharge Innovation In Your business, said the sessions would embed a powerful range of tools for businesses and leaders to innovate their way out of the current situation.

“The most successful organisations will be those which innovate and use the creativity they have within their teams to seize the opportunities which are certain to be present in the wake of this current situation.”

The first session on May 12 – Virtual Working at its Best – will examine ways in which businesses can use the skills and techniques developed through home-working during the lockdown when offices reopen.

It will examine how a virtual team can stay connected, engaged and productive, the tools businesses can use to stay connected, how to connect with customers remotely and some of the traits of great remote leadership.

It is aimed at entrepreneurs wanting to connect with their teams and customers remotely, team leaders needing to stay connected with their teams and business leaders who want to preserve the digital capability developed during the pandemic for the future.

To find out more and book a place visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IgW9FEUDRYe_cy6TXDtY8g  

The second session on May 19 will look at what makes great leadership during a crisis, how these skills will be needed during the various stages of the recovery and the questions leaders need to be answering at each stage.

The final session on June 2 will examine how innovation and creative problem solving will be vital to businesses successfully recovering from the crisis.

To reserve a place on the May 19 session visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jn4oNm0LTFueQyCYI5vSog  and for the June 2 event https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4hX6LmyPToiQTBoFfS-0cw

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
