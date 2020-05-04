7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire company creates platform to source and exchange PPE

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based company has launched a free platform to supply, sell and exchange Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE Exchange
PPE Exchange

Shoothill have launched PPEExchange.co.uk, a free to use service to connect independent, voluntary and public sector buyers, with suppliers of PPE during COVID-19.

Managing director of Shoothill, Rod Plummer comments: “Across the country, supplies of PPE are proving scarce, in short supply and at times non-existent. We have heard of care homes, where our many vulnerable friends and family are housed, and home care agencies providing the service in the community, having to resort to improvised masks and aprons fashioned from bin bags.

“Mobilising PPE to get to the frontlines is essential to ensure the safest possible working conditions and critically slow the wave of infection and save lives. Time is of the essence now and for the foreseeable future, with shortages and bottlenecks putting more and more people at risk, every effort is needed to tackle shortages.”

Shoothill previous customers include Peto for whom they developed an intelligent procurement system for NHS products. From an initial idea from Peto, leveraging this previous experience in understanding NHS supply chains, Shoothill’s portfolio of software and web development skills, supported by PETO’s expertise, knowledge of social care and connections, Shoothill designed and developed the platform in less than 6 days over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

PPE Exchange is run entirely pro bono for all users, to encourage as many people as possible to get involved.

Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer at Shoothill commented: “The greater the userbase, the more positive an impact this system can have, given the connections created between users coupled with the power of the data gathered.

“The site puts frontline carers and service organisations in touch with suppliers who can readily provide PPE. It also collects frontline data through user analytics to assess which products are in the highest demand, and the greatest shortage. This information can then be used in the organisation of a national coordinated response, prioritising the country’s most urgent needs.”

Shoothill have over 15 years of experience developing software on tight deadlines, having previously worked on high profile and time sensitive mission-critical systems and marketing campaigns. The firm’s past applications on flooding and government spending boomed online shortly after launch, delivering key information to a large public audience during challenging times.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Motorcyclist dies in Telford collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Telford this afternoon.
Read Article
Tim King (left) was co-organiser of the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend with Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury (pictured right) they are pictured with Richard Dunnilll of Shrewsbury Samaritans

Tribute paid to Shrewsbury’s “warm” and “kind” Tim King

Tribute has today been paid to well-known Shrewsbury man Tim King who died suddenly at the weekend.
Read Article
Veolia's household recycling centre on Hortonwood. Photo: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Household recycling centres to reopen for essential use

Household recycling centres will reopen across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin from tomorrow – but with strict rules in place to ensure the safety of the public and staff.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mohammed Ahsan, Graham Fuller and Sarah Millington

New Partners appointed at FBC Manby Bowdler

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new appointments across the Midlands.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Businesses overwhelmingly support campaign for ‘part furlough’

More than four fifths of firms back a motion to introduce a ‘part furlough’ element to the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, according to the results of a survey.
Read Article
PPE Exchange

Shropshire company creates platform to source and exchange PPE

A Shropshire-based company has launched a free platform to supply, sell and exchange Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Town in the Community reinvents itself in face of COVID-19

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has adapted to the social distancing measures by engaging with participants virtually in their own homes.
Read Article
The Orderly Room celebrating Victory in Europe at RAF Andover. Photo: RAF Museum

National Military Service Museums to host Virtual VE Day 75 Festival

The three historical institutions of the British Armed Forces invite the public to ‘stand with your services’ to celebrate 75 years since VE Day on Friday 8 May.
Read Article
Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article

Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Read Article
Scarlett Mulvihill gets dressed up and in the mood for the Wellington VE Day celebrations

Virtual VE Day planned by Wellington Town Council

A Shropshire town has adapted its plans to mark the VE Day 75th anniversary - but hopes the celebrations will be just as enjoyable.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe with Sian Ashton and owner of The Walnut Karen Lee

The Walnut whips up a treat for 1st birthday

A Wellington bar and restaurant, which has become the hub of the community, is marking its first birthday after owners have been left overwhelmed with the support and success of their venture.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
7.5 ° C
8 °
7.2 °
81 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP