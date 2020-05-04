New Partners appointed at FBC Manby Bowdler

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new appointments across the Midlands.

Mohammed Ahsan, Graham Fuller and Sarah Millington

The firm – which has offices in Shropshire, the West Midlands and Redditch – has announced that Graham Fuller, Mohammed Ahsan and Sarah Millington have become Partners.

New Managing Director Neil Lloyd said the moves, which came into effect on April 1, underlined the firm’s commitment to delivering the best-possible service to clients.

“I am delighted that we have been able to make these key appointments which will further strengthen the outstanding team that we have in place at FBC Manby Bowdler.

“All three of our new partners bring years of experience, wisdom and passion to their roles and exceptional track records in delivering the excellent service our clients have become accustomed to.”

Graham Fuller, Partner in the Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team in Shrewsbury, joined FBC Manby Bowdler in 2018 having been head of a Private Client department for a Wiltshire-based law firm.

He deals with a range of matters including wills, powers of attorney, care fees, tax planning and probate and is a full member of the Society of Estate Practitioners and Solicitors for the Elderly. He is also a panel solicitor for MENCAP and the National Autistic Society.

Mohammed Ahsan joined the Property Litigation team in 2017 as an Associate and is widely recognised for his expertise in commercial property litigation and contentious probate and trusts, which can include disputes over ownership of property, trusts of land, right of way disputes, breaches of covenants, claims for adverse possession and forfeiture and break notices.

Sarah Millington has been appointed a Partner in the firm’s Family team. She deals with all legal issues arising from relationship breakdowns, but focuses specifically on financial issues following separation or divorce and pre-nuptial agreements, with a particular interest in farming cases, having come from a farming family.

