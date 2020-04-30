Marches LEP asks companies how social distancing can work across sectors

Companies operating as essential businesses in Shropshire are being invited to share information on how they have implemented social distancing in a move which could help others once the lockdown is over.

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is looking for examples of how social distancing has been successfully introduced into workplaces across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Although many businesses have closed their doors and some are operating with staff working remotely, a significant number of manufacturing, food & drink and health sector businesses are continuing to operate.

The LEP is the private-sector led organisation working in partnership with local authorities to drive economic resilience and growth across the region.

LEP chief executive Gill Hamer said: “Working with other LEPs in the Midlands, as well as Government locally and centrally, we are starting to look at how the economy can start to recover from the immense shock of coronavirus.

“Social distancing will be with us for some time to come so our businesses, across multiple sectors, will need to consider how they are going to implement staff working safely.

“Many of our businesses here in the Marches have remained open, some of them making real contributions to frontline efforts to save lives for which we are all grateful. We know companies have taken steps to ensure employees work two metres apart, some have introduced split and reduced shifts, different practices on production lines. We know that what might work for one sector, may not be possible for another so were keen to hear from a variety of different businesses.

“We would ask any companies interested in sharing their policies or guidelines to contact us at enquiries@marcheslep.org.uk or via our social media channels. We want to be able to share best practice with other companies through a series of case studies which will be available on our website.”

