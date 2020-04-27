Shrewsbury estate agents launch ‘make a home for a hero’ competition

A Shropshire estate agents has launched a competition to ‘make a home for a hero’ and thank one lucky key worker for their efforts during the Covid crisis.

John Dawson of John Dawson Painting & Decorating, based in Shrewsbury, is one of the four Shropshire businesses on board to ‘make a home for a hero’

Samuel Wood Estate Agents has teamed up with four county businesses which are offering their time and services to provide a room makeover for a lucky key worker.

The competition has been launched on Samuel Wood’s Facebook page, Samuel Wood Shrewsbury, with full terms and conditions found on the website at samuelwood.co.uk

Russell Griffin, one of the Managing Directors at the firm, said: “We at Samuel Wood, wanted to find a way to personally thank the key workers out there keeping the world, our country and our little town, turning. And of course, it had to be house related!

“It’s such a trying time for everyone right now, and homes are our business, but while people can’t move, they can at least keep dreaming of either home improvements or their dream house after all this is over and we can freely move about once more.

“The competition was the brilliant idea of one of our sales negotiators, Lauren Watkins, and she has teamed up with four local businesses to create this fantastic opportunity for someone special to receive some free home improvements when lockdown is over.

“All people have to do is nominate a key worker on our competition post, as well as the usual likes and shares.

“The lucky key worker, who must live within a 15 miles radius of Shrewsbury, will be selected at random from the entries on Saturday, 9 May. This can be NHS staff, teachers, carers, social workers, supermarket staff, postal staff, refuse collectors, etc, basically anyone who is doing their bit for the community right now!

“The room will be painted by John Dawson Painting & Decorating, a carpet is kindly being supplied by the Woodall Brothers Limited and fitted by Mh Carpets and White Lotus Living are donating £100 to spend in their interiors store, with Samuel Wood matching it with another £100!

“All of the above will of course take place after lockdown has ended and any necessary social distancing still in place will be adhered to. Good luck!”

