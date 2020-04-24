Local business supporting hospital Friends

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings, a well-known Oswestry based business, has chosen to support local charity, the League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

Bottom row from left to right is Toniann Darlington (Retail Manager) and Victoria Sugden (Charity Director). Top row from left to right is Heather Thomas-Bache (Head of Voluntary Services), Dee Hamilton (LOF Volunteer), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Kate Woodhead (Woodhead’s Business Owner) and Lucie Bromley (Woodhead Office Manager)

Prior to the pandemic Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings generously funded the purchase of new aprons for the League of Friends volunteers.

The League of Friends has a huge family of volunteers, with over 350 working across an array of different roles throughout the RJAH Hospital. There are currently 18 different roles volunteers cover that range from working within the Coffee Shop to meal assisting on the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries.

Kate Woodhead, Business Owner, said: “We are proud to have been asked to support the League of Friends, who are at the heart of the community. Having had loved ones in the hospital and also long standing family connections we know how important the League of Friends volunteers are to patients. Actions speak louder than words and we are thrilled to help these hardworking volunteers.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “Tremendous thanks to Kate and her team for supporting us and funding these aprons for our volunteers. They are very smart indeed and ensure volunteers are instantly recognisable. We are all very much looking forward to reopening our voluntary services when safe to do so and welcoming our volunteer family back to the hospital.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...