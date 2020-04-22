Double award win for the fifth time for Shropshire telecoms firm

Staff at a Shropshire telecoms firm are celebrating a double award win for their customer service and digital products.

David Hayward, Managing Director of Pure Telecom

But it’s not the first time Pure Telecom have scooped the award – it is in fact the fifth time they have been winners of both of the awards at the same time.

The Shrewsbury-based business was awarded the 2020 O2 Customer Excellence and O2 Digital Excellence Awards in recognition of the firm’s outstanding performance in 2019.

David Hayward, managing director of Pure Telecom said: “This is fantastic recognition for every member of our team here at Pure, who work incredibly hard at ensuring that all of our customers receive an outstanding experience at all times.

“Key to winning these awards has been our continual development of our systems, constant review of process and continual on-going training of our team, which all help in Pure standing out from the competition in ensuring that we provide a great experience and are easy to do business with for all customers.

“In the current climate, I would like our customers to know that we are there for them and can support any business of any size or sector in future proofing their business and supporting remote working, as we realise that communication has never been as important as it is now.

“To help businesses in the current climate, Pure has a range of flexible short-term solutions from short hire mobile and telephony solutions, which can help set up home working instantly, through to low cost solutions to address any data storage, security and connectivity requirements that companies may have.”

Mr Hayward said winning both awards five times proved the team were always striving to do their best and improve systems, product offering and service year on year.

The Customer Excellence award scooped by Pure Telecom was awarded due to the low customer churn and the high CSI scores which were provided by their loyal customers.

The Digital Excellence award was given for the firm’s high sales of their business application portfolio and for providing excellent support.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...