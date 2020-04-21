Lubricants firm launches support scheme for heritage railways

Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants has launched a scheme to support heritage railways across the UK which have been closed temporarily due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The famous blue and yellow branding of Morris Lubricant products

The company has worked closely with steam heritage workshops during its 150-year history and has great experience in formulating lubricants specifically for the sector.

The Morris Lubricants Heritage Railway Support Scheme aims to reward loyalty from customers and support heritage and steam railways that need help in these difficult times.

Railways are invited to apply to the scheme by emailing heritagerailsupport@morris-lubricants.co.uk with details of why they need support and how they think Morris Lubricants can help.

The company’s board will review all applications and put forward support packages for those that are appropriate. The packages may include financial support, discounted or free lubricants and promotional material.

“As dedicated enthusiasts and supporters of the heritage and steam industry, we are keen to help,” said Andrew Goddard, executive chairman of Morris Lubricants. “We understand that it’s a difficult time for heritage railways in this pandemic and want to support them in whatever way we can.

“Morris Lubricants has a long tradition of supporting heritage railways and providing top quality steam lubricants. We particularly want to reward the loyalty of our existing heritage railway customers and, hopefully, attract others to use our products.”

He and his brother, Edward, managing director of sister company, Morris Leisure, and their parents, David and Diana Goddard, are avid steam enthusiasts, owning traction engines and steam vehicles, including a 1931 Sentinel Steam Waggon.

Morris Lubricants has developed a range of bespoke products to keep steam and heritage vehicles fully operational, from small-scale steam engines, road locomotives and steam wagons to ploughing engines, diesel and steam locomotives and rolling stock.

Contemporary products have been specially formulated to meet and exceed the requirements of present-day operating conditions and ensure outstanding resistance to rust, corrosion, wear and oxidation.

