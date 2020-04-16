18.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Local housing developer takes residents’ safety into own hands

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire property development firm, SJ Roberts Homes Ltd, is sticking to their promise of providing the very best for local families, ensuring they have everything they need during these tough times.

James Farmer, After Sales Manager at SJ Roberts Homes Limited

With COVID-19 now putting the UK into lockdown, SJ Roberts Homes have taken it upon themselves to check that residents in their Sweetlake Meadow community have everything they need. They have been contacting all the residents to see if they needed anything, from essential home maintenance to food supplies.

With some residents being vulnerable, self-isolating or key workers, the SJ Roberts team is making it their mission to ensure that each resident is safe, with emergency repairs being made where appropriate and with every safety precaution taken.

SJ Roberts Homes has temporarily closed their Sales Suites, Viewhomes and Constrution Sites, with a view of re-opening once the government confirm it’s safe to do so. SJ Roberts Homes is operating office hours as normal, with their dedicated sales team working safely from home. Emergency contacts have been put in place to look after emergency defects should they arise.

Mr Mike Sambrook, Director of SJ Roberts Homes Ltd, says: “It’s never just been about houses for us. It’s about providing a sense of community, wellbeing and support for families throughout Shropshire and giving them a home that encompasses all those things.

“Our residents are hugely important to us. We go on their journey with them, so of course keeping them safe and well is our upmost priority right now.”

SJ Roberts Homes will continue to provide support to any local families, who may still be looking to purchase their dream home, supporting applications over the phone and making safety a priority. All information, support and virtual home tours can be found on their website.

The next SJ Roberts Homes development, Allscott Meads, which is currently underway at The Old Sugar Beet Factory, near Telford, will include an eco park, a perimeter walk, lagoons and orchards, so that all the families there will have nature on their doorstep and a community by their side. Interested purchasers can register their interest now on the SJ Roberts Homes website, there is also a fantastic introduction video to take a peek at.

Mr Sambrook continues: “We are more passionate than ever about ensuring that our latest development provides nature and nurture for local families. We are here to provide support for the people of Shropshire now and a forever home for them in the future.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Business

James Farmer, After Sales Manager at SJ Roberts Homes Limited

Entertainment

