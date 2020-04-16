18.7 C
Extra security in Shrewsbury town centre during COVID-19 lockdown

By Shropshire Live Business

Extra security patrols are being introduced in Shrewsbury town centre to reassure business owners that their premises remain safe during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), which works on behalf of over 500 members in the town centre, said extra patrols would give an additional level of protection for businesses, supporting ongoing police activity. 

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said the patrols were being launched in partnership with local firm, Belmont Security. 

“A security guard will be carrying out regular patrols of the town centre, deterring criminal activity, checking premises and advising business owners on improving the security of their units if necessary,” she said. 

“We are also continuing to monitor the Shopwatch radio system, so if any incidents do occur it will be possible to report to CCTV and police in the usual way. The CCTV service is continually recording as normal and the team continue to proactively monitor at different times throughout the day, with a 24/7 on call arrangement to respond to emergencies and support Police and other services with downloading and providing evidence. 

“One of Shrewsbury BID’s priorities at this time is to work with our members and partners to keep the town centre safe, and we felt that some extra resource during the current circumstances would be beneficial.” 

Neil Jacques, Shrewsbury BID Director and manager of a town centre business, said the extra patrols would be welcomed by town centre businesses. 

He added: “Business owners are very mindful of being away from their premises for this extended period of time, so we’ve developed the project to provide an extra level of security for town centre businesses. 

“As a town centre trader myself I feel reassured that this extra level of deterrent is now in place.” 

Inspector Saf Ali, of West Mercia Police, said: “As part of the reassurance and proactive patrols in response to the impact of COVID19, officers will be on patrol at identified key locations in the town centre as well as other areas in Shrewsbury. 

“It is reassuring to see that the vast majority of people are adhering to the advice. We will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure that during these difficult times, those wanting to cause harm to our communities, including our business community, are brought to justice where possible.” 

Additionally, Shrewsbury BID and West Mercia Police are working together during the COVID-19 lockdown to help ensure businesses are secured whilst they are required to close.  

Shrewsbury BID is encouraging businesses to submit key holder information to allow the BID or the police to contact this person quickly if an incident or situation occurs. 

To submit keyholder information visit shrewsburybid.co.uk/keyholder 

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
