Helpline for farmers opened up by Shropshire chartered surveyors

A Shropshire chartered surveyor has opened up a dedicated phone line to lend a helping hand to the farming community during the coronavirus crisis.

Paul Madeley , Managing Director of Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, based in Much Wenlock, has made one of its lines a dedicated point of contact for those who want to check-in and chat, or are seeking any advice during the crisis.

Its managing director Paul Madeley said keeping in touch is vital for those in rural areas who are often isolated.

“We know our farming clients well, we have a personal relationship with them, and that is why we decided to open up a dedicated line for them to call us on,” said Paul.

“It may well just be for a bit of chat and a catch up. Farming can be a lonely occupation for some, and we think farmers are more than likely to get in touch with someone they know and can relate to.

“It’s a bit of duty of care for us. We can make sure they are keeping well, are continuing to get supplies and medication they may need, as well as offering advice on things like keeping the farms running and issues like the upcoming May deadline for the Basic Payment Scheme.

“We are here for our community, and while we can’t offer the face-to-face service we usually do, we are more than happy to be on the other side of the phone to speak to.”

Anyone who would like to call the dedicated Madeleys’ phone line can call 01952 727007 between the hours of 9am and 5pm or 07977 238 212 outside of these hours. If there is no answer then please leave a message with all your details.

