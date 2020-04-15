﻿Bridgnorth company AV Birch reacts to current PPE crisis

Responding to the urgent need for PPE visors for NHS and other frontline workers local engineering company AV Birch has not only pledged to donate 1000 of their AVisors but has launched a fundraising appeal to cover raw material costs to enable them to provide more.

An AVisor

In just five days the Bridgnorth based company has sourced the design and raw materials, launched the fundraising site and on Easter Sunday a team of staff and volunteers made the first batch of visors which were delivered to local frontline workers by the Visor Bikers on Tuesday.

Talking about the company’s response Works Director Graham Clark said: “These are challenging times and as a company we wanted to do something to help those most at risk in the frontline.



“We are working hard to produce these visors and the initial response to our appeal has been amazing! We are aiming to manufacture 1000’s so just imagine how many people we can help if we reach our target of £5000. We are also asking any organisation in need of this important PPE to get in touch.”

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/facemask and enquiries for the supply of the PPE Visors can be made by phoning 01746 714418 or emailing rossp@avbirch.co.uk

