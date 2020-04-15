Aaron & Partners celebrates success of newly qualified solicitor

Legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating the success of its latest trainee, Natalie Antenbring-Unwin, who has qualified as a solicitor in the firm’s Dispute Resolution & Insolvency team.

Natalie, who joined the practice as a paralegal in 2016 after graduating from the University of Law in Chester, completed her training programme with the firm and will now take up a permanent position in its Shrewsbury office within the Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team.

Natalie said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had whilst training with Aaron & Partners and for the support the firm has given me during my training contract. It feels great to be able to say that I’m now a qualified solicitor.

“Working as part of such a great team of highly experienced and knowledgeable lawyers has already been an invaluable experience and I’ve learnt a huge amount here. I’m looking forward to the new role as a qualified solicitor and being able to continue to learn and develop and ultimately to assist our clients.”

Natalie has also gained the Higher Rights of Audience qualification, meaning she can represent clients in the High Court of England and Wales as a solicitor advocate.

Stephen Taylor, a Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner at Aaron & Partners said: “Natalie is an excellent lawyer who has demonstrated all of the qualities that we look for. I have no doubt that she will enhance the Dispute Resolution Team within our Shrewsbury office.

“As a firm, we are passionate about giving people the opportunity to develop and learn and Natalie has worked hard to get to this stage. During what is an incredibly uncertain time for many, it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate some positive news.”

