Reconomy and Holy Trinity School show support for Key Workers and communities in need

Telford-based waste management specialists Reconomy and Priorslee secondary school, Holy Trinity Academy, have been involved in two projects to show support for NHS staff operating on the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic and local families in need.

Following conversations with Telford and Wrekin Council, Reconomy donated 250 Easter eggs that will be provided to a food distribution service at Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood, and also to a children’s’ support services group in Wolverhampton.

The eggs were originally purchased for Reconomy staff as part of the company’s annual Easter tradition in advance of the COVID-19 lockdown. Following internal discussions, it was unanimously agreed that they should be redistributed to local families.

Staff and the children of Key Workers still in attendance at Holy Trinity School have been working hard to assemble 300 PPE visor kits using the school’s laser cutter for use by clinical staff such as GPs and other healthcare workers. These visors have been passed onto the Head of procurement for the NHS West Midlands.

Angus Neal, Headteacher of Holy Trinity Academy, said: “The community at Holy Trinity Academy were delighted to become involved in both projects and work with Reconomy once again. The school instils the belief of serving others, and whilst the school maybe closed to the majority of students, the ones still in were very keen to help!

“Additionally, The PPE visors are such a necessity for our NHS colleagues, we just wanted to help in any way we could.”

Reconomy CEO, Paul Cox, said: “Coronavirus has had such a massive impact on everyone’s lives, both personally and professionally. Everyone at Reconomy has the utmost respect and admiration for those operating on the frontline of the pandemic.

“We are also very aware that the virus has had a significant impact on many of our most ‘in need’ communities. This donation of 250 Easter Eggs is just a small token gesture, but we are delighted that they are being put to good use and will hopefully bring a smile to those who receive them.”

