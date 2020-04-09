Lanyon Bowdler lawyers nominated in national guide

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating after four solicitors were nominated for a place in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom guide.

Neil Lorimer, David Brammer, Andrew Evans and Giles Scott of Lanyon Bowdler

Four senior lawyers at Lanyon Bowdler are recognised by the guide, which is one of the most highly-respected publications nationally, referenced by clients and all those in the legal profession.

Andrew Evans, senior partner, commercial property, has been recognised in the guide again this year after appearing in the 2019 edition.

The other three Lanyon Bowdler lawyers nominated for the 2020 edition are Giles Scott, head of the private client department, Neil Lorimer, head of the personal injury team, and David Brammer, partner and head of the planning team.

Brian Evans, managing partner, said: “This is wonderful news for the firm and demonstrates how our clients can always expect the highest standards of legal advice when dealing with our team.

“Getting into this publication is extremely difficult but all the more satisfying because the decision is made by other lawyers who recognise the strengths of those they vote for.

“It’s the go-to guide of the most outstanding lawyers in the UK and to be included you have to receive the support of peers who complete surveys, many thousands of which are then trawled through and graded before the final announcements are made.

“We are delighted to be recognised in this way and our congratulations go to Giles, Andrew, Neil and David who all work so hard on behalf of our clients.”

Giles Scott joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2015 and is a member of The Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

He is also a Recommended lawyer in the 2020 edition of The Legal 500. Andrew Evans is recognised in the Best Lawyers Guide for the second year running and also features in The Legal 500 and the 2020 edition of Chambers UK.

Neil Lorimer is listed on the Law Society’s Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence panels, he is on the Headway Solicitors Approved List and also features in the 2020 editions of The Legal 500 and Chambers UK.

David Brammer, a solicitor and a legal associate of the Royal Town Planning Institute, is also recognised in the 2020 editions of The Legal 500 and Chambers UK.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...