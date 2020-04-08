7.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home Business

Stable businesses must be incentivised to pick up failing competitors, says local expert

By Shropshire Live Business

Tens of thousands of more secure businesses must be encouraged to buy distressed enterprises to give the economy a boost as it faces the economic fallout from the pandemic, according to Mark Bramall, of Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury.

Mark Bramall, of Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants
Mark Bramall, of Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Supported by research from The Corporate Finance Network, of which they are a member firm, he said: “I believe stable firms can play a role in helping the economy by making acquisitions. The issue is that we are not an acquisitive nation. SMEs rarely buy other businesses.

“There were fewer than 5,000 deals across the UK in the past three years involving SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) with less than £25m turnover. The natural course of business will not help this dire situation.  We need Government to put in a series of incentives to really encourage mergers and acquisitions, so struggling business owners do not just shut down their business, and make their workforce redundant. “

He added: “We need to do something which encourages maybe 250,000 businesses to make an acquisition of a failing business in their sector, or even a different sector, to diversify.”

The Corporate Finance Network reported last week that 18% of businesses were likely or probably going to fail and this helped convince the Chancellor an overhaul was required of the support offered.

They have now proposed to Treasury that Local Enterprise Partnerships should be given more money for companies willing to safeguard jobs, and a tax incentive should be put in place with HMRC to help reduce the risk of buying a distressed business, which will then need considerable work and skill to be turned around.

The founder, Kirsty McGregor said: “I have already sourced providers for the operational logistics – a business sales database to match these companies, and accountants and lawyers ready to run a very streamlined deal process. It could be ready to launch in a week.”

One of the accountancy firms in Suffolk was quoted as saying “My initial thoughts are that it is going to be carnage for SMEs if businesses can’t get back working within six months, even with the Government support,. I can’t really understand why an instant boom is predicted once everything returns to normal though.

“All the deferred debt and loan payments, new credit payments, higher taxes and unemployment must surely reduce disposable incomes.”

The Chancellor recently announced an “unprecedented” package of support for workers and businesses to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.  Support for businesses already announced by the Chancellor includes providing £330 billion in business loans and guarantees, paying 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers for three months, VAT and tax deferrals, introducing cash grants of up to £25,000 for small business and covering the cost of statutory sick pay.  But concern is that these aren’t sufficient and are not meeting the SME economy’s needs, who are reluctant to take on more debt at this uncertain time.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Trust says it remains committed to improvements following latest ‘inadequate’ rating

The Trust which runs Shropshire’s two main hospitals continues to be rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission after its latest inspection.
Read Article
Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Telford College tutor returns to the NHS front line

A Telford College health and social care tutor has returned to the NHS front line to help the fight against Covid-19.
Read Article
Barclay Gardens resident Winifred Herring enjoys a spot of painting

Care home residents have spirits lifted by the community

Flower arranging in the sunshine, painting and reading letters of hope from schoolchildren are just some of the ways elderly residents across Shropshire have been coping through the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Coronavirus: 1,800 Shropshire businesses to receive grant funding from today

Shropshire Council says it has processed grant applications from more than 1,800 businesses since applications opened on Wednesday 1 April 2020.
Read Article
Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services

Import warning as global supply chains face disruption

A Shropshire shipping company has warned of likely disruption to UK imports during the Covid-19 outbreak and is urging caution for businesses which are new to international trade.
Read Article
Mandy Ellison from Sewing for the NHS Shropshire with MyWorkwear’s donation of material

MyWorkwear supports those sewing for the NHS

Local company MyWorkwear are supporting the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the fantastic team of volunteers at Sewing for the NHS Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
7.6 ° C
10.6 °
5 °
86 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP