MyWorkwear supports those sewing for the NHS

Local company MyWorkwear are supporting the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the fantastic team of volunteers at Sewing for the NHS Shropshire.

Mandy Ellison from Sewing for the NHS Shropshire with MyWorkwear’s donation of material

Upon hearing of the lack of scrubs, hats and bags in our local hospitals, Sewing for the NHS Shropshire was recently established to support the doctors, nurses and other staff on the front line. The group, coordinated by Amanda Lowe, are now making hundreds of items with the support of a network of volunteers across the county, Once completed the items are being distributed directly via the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

MyWorkwear wanted to try and help the local fight against the virus, since having to close their doors temporarily for the safety of their staff and employees. When they heard the shout out from the group, who were in desperate need of material to continue their work, the team at MyWorkwear knew they could help.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear said “MyWorkwear was established by my father over 40 years ago in Telford and we are proud to have been a local business ever since. It has therefore been really important to us to assist our local community during these unprecedented times. We are privileged to support the fantastic work being done by this group and hope they will be able to support even more NHS staff using our donation. We are also keeping an emergency helpline open, should their be other workwear related needs from the NHS or other key workers”

Amanda, Coordinator of Sewing for NHS Shropshire continued “We are extremely grateful for the support from MyWorkwear and, with the extra material available, we are confident we can help even more of those in need on the front line fighting this terrible virus.”

If you feel like joining the team at MyWorkwear and helping the NHS, you can find out more about Sewing for the NHS Shropshire on their Facebook page. Even if you can’t sew or don’t have access to a machine, there are other ways to get involved such as donating material, just spreading the word or financially supporting the cause via their fundraising page https://www.facebook.com/donate/656814108438378/

