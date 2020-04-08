Coronavirus response in Shropshire to get helping hand from Cadent staff

Charities and community groups in Shropshire, battling to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis, are set to get a helping hand from local gas distributor, Cadent.

The West Midlands-based company is rallying its staff to support local organisations that are helping the most needy during the pandemic by offering to pay employees who volunteer during their working hours.

Cadent staff are being offered two days of paid volunteer leave each month to support local charities during their working hours – whether that’s helping out at a food bank or joining a local group to deliver medicines and food supplies to vulnerable people who are self-isolating.

Chief Executive Steve Fraser said: “We are a community-based company with a strong track record in supporting vulnerable people. In a time of national crisis we felt it was right to step up that support for those who most need our help.

“Our staff are doing a fantastic job, keeping people warm and safe during this difficult time. We know that many want to support efforts to help the most vulnerable but because of childcare or other obligations, are not able to do it in their own time.

“This is why we are offering staff two days of paid volunteer leave per month if they want to help out during their working hours. If every member of staff took up this offer that would be 8,000 volunteering days each month.”

Initially, the scheme will run during April and May. The company will review the scheme in May, based on the latest Government advice, operational factors and the success of the first two months.

The scheme is in addition to the new statutory Employee Volunteering Leave brought in by the Coronavirus Act 2020, which is targeted at workers who have suitable medical or social care skills and experience and can support health and social care organisations.

Cadent delivers gas to 11 million homes and businesses in North West England, the Midlands, South Yorkshire, East of England and the North London area. The company manages 80,000 miles of gas mains in those areas, as well as providing a 24/7, year-round gas emergency service.

Many of Cadent’s staff are on the frontline, continuing to keep gas supplies flowing and attending gas emergencies, such as gas escapes and carbon monoxide leaks, during the pandemic.

Public safety is the company’s top priority and extra precautions are being taken during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure both customers and employees remain safe. Further information can be found on the company’s website at: https://cadentgas.com/coronavirus

