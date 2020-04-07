The Wrekin Housing Group lands gold award at RoSPA Health and Safety Awards

Telford-based housing association, The Wrekin Housing Group, is celebrating after landing a gold award at the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group

The award takes on extra significance as Wrekin continues to support the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and tenants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrekin is providing essential services to all its customers which includes keeping people safe in their homes.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running Health and Safety industry awards.

Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Health and safety is central to what we do, and it has never been more relevant than at these testing times. We’ve had to react swiftly to the pandemic and maintain the highest possible standards, against a backdrop unlike anything we’ve ever seen. This gold award, therefore, is a fitting reflection of the hard work and commitment of our staff that keeps our employees and tenants safe.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Head of Qualifications, Awards and Events, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to help achieve this goal, as by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around 7million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.”

Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.

Headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards 2020 is NEBOSH – the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for the 15th consecutive year.

