15.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Home Business

Telford 3D printing specialists provide face shield solution for NHS workers

By Shropshire Live Business

A 3D printing business has ramped up its support of the nationwide effort to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by using its innovative technology to produce 40,000 face shields a week for NHS workers, designed to improve comfort and offer a re-usable solution to cut long-term costs.

Ricoh are producing face shields for NHS workers
Ricoh are producing face shields for NHS workers

Ricoh 3D, based in Telford is now in discussions with medical establishments and NHS Trusts across the UK, after working around the clock to get effective protective equipment to the frontline using the rapid prototyping capabilities of additive manufacturing.

Just 24 hours after receiving the design file, the Ricoh team had the head support 3D-printed and remaining components sourced and assembled using the power of their supplier network. Having refined the design to enhance comfort and reduce contamination, the face shield has now been approved for production.

It is estimated in London alone more than 150,000 face guards will be used every day in the battle against COVID-19.

Ricoh will upscale to full production utilising a 150-tonne injection moulding machine to manufacture over 40,000 face guards a week.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing & Moulding Specialist at Ricoh 3D, said: “Our site is uniquely set up to take a product from concept to prototype to serial production, and that is exactly what we have done here in a very short timeframe. This really is testimony to the strength of our supplier relations and the cross-functional team who made it happen so quickly. Local suppliers for the foam, elastic strapping and visor components have come forward across our production print, design solutions and quality assurance networks.

“We were seeing reports of nurses faces being cut and bruised by their existing protective equipment. Our frontline workers are battling enough already, without having to tend to sore and swollen faces at the end of a 12-hour shift.

 “We knew our Polypropylene material was ideally suited for the job with its flexible, lightweight, watertight and fatigue resistant nature.

“Given its comparable properties to injection moulding, we had no doubts that this was the right material to support the transition to full moulded production.”

Jason Pott, Lead Research Nurse for Emergency Medicine at The Royal London Hospital, said: “In our tests, staff commented on the comfort of Ricoh’s solution over existing equipment. We tested across a range of male and female staff in the emergency department with different head shapes, hairstyles and head scarves – everyone was happy with the fit. Innovations like this help staff in the NHS to remain safe while caring for those in need.”

Ricoh 3D already produces over five million mouldings per month for the print giant’s toner business, with capacity available at a moment’s notice at its 828m² injection moulding facility.

Dickin continues: “3D printing and injection moulding are the perfect technologies in the fight against COVID-19, allowing us to maintain full production while keeping our staff safe by having only one to two people on site. It’s true lights-out manufacturing.”

“Currently, hospitals are disposing of masks approximately every one to four hours and we are looking very closely at how we can half their volumes by giving staff the ability to re-use the headband component.

“Ricoh 3D is now in talks with hospitals across the UK in the hope that together we can make a difference and help our communities.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Telford College tutor returns to the NHS front line

A Telford College health and social care tutor has returned to the NHS front line to help the fight against Covid-19.
Read Article
Barclay Gardens resident Winifred Herring enjoys a spot of painting

Care home residents have spirits lifted by the community

Flower arranging in the sunshine, painting and reading letters of hope from schoolchildren are just some of the ways elderly residents across Shropshire have been coping through the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Read Article
Councillor Angela McClements

Councillors rally round to help Wellington residents

Wellington Town Councillors are stepping up to help the community in a variety of ways during the Coronavirus crisis.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ricoh are producing face shields for NHS workers

Telford 3D printing specialists provide face shield solution for NHS workers

A Telford 3D printing business has ramped up its support to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by using its innovative technology to produce 40,000 face shields a week for NHS workers.
Read Article
Steff Henson, Six Ticks Sales Director

New service launched to help businesses build their online presence during coronavirus crisis

A Shropshire company is helping businesses adapt to the coronavirus crisis with the launch of a new service to enable them to sell products and services online.
Read Article
Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group lands gold award at RoSPA Health and Safety Awards

The Wrekin Housing Group, is celebrating after landing a gold award at the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
13.9 °
47 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP