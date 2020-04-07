15.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Home Business

Oswestry surveyor offers free online seminars for farmers during Coronavirus crisis

By Shropshire Live Business

Farmers and land managers looking for support and professional guidance during the Coronavirus crisis are being invited to join a series of free web-based discussions.

Shropshire surveyors Davis Meade Property Consultants will be holding a series of topical seminars for up to 50 clients at a time using the web/phone application Zoom.

“This will enable us to keep in touch with our clients and support them during these unprecedented times,” said Philip Meade, principal of DMPC at Oswestry.

“Farmers and their staff are used to working on their own but this Covid-19 crisis has meant they cannot even have face to face contact at livestock markets or with their suppliers so some are feeling more isolated than ever.”

“The online application Zoom will enable us to reach a large number of people at once and we hope to offer one or two seminars a month, covering subjects such as landlord and tenancy matters and rents, grant schemes, planning, natural capital and coping with the Covid-19 crisis.

“The basic idea will be a short presentation on key points relating to the subject followed by a Question and Answer session, aiming for maybe 60 mins in total.”

He said guest speakers may be invited in the future to speak on specialised topics.

“We are limiting places on the seminars to 50 and will be aiming to do one or two a month depending on demand with more being put on if needed.“

Interested farmers should email oswestry@dmpcuk.com for virtual tickets.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Telford College tutor returns to the NHS front line

A Telford College health and social care tutor has returned to the NHS front line to help the fight against Covid-19.
Read Article
Barclay Gardens resident Winifred Herring enjoys a spot of painting

Care home residents have spirits lifted by the community

Flower arranging in the sunshine, painting and reading letters of hope from schoolchildren are just some of the ways elderly residents across Shropshire have been coping through the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Read Article
Councillor Angela McClements

Councillors rally round to help Wellington residents

Wellington Town Councillors are stepping up to help the community in a variety of ways during the Coronavirus crisis.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ricoh are producing face shields for NHS workers

Telford 3D printing specialists provide face shield solution for NHS workers

A Telford 3D printing business has ramped up its support to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by using its innovative technology to produce 40,000 face shields a week for NHS workers.
Read Article
Steff Henson, Six Ticks Sales Director

New service launched to help businesses build their online presence during coronavirus crisis

A Shropshire company is helping businesses adapt to the coronavirus crisis with the launch of a new service to enable them to sell products and services online.
Read Article
Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group lands gold award at RoSPA Health and Safety Awards

The Wrekin Housing Group, is celebrating after landing a gold award at the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
13.9 °
47 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP