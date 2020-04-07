New service launched to help businesses build their online presence during coronavirus crisis

A Shropshire company is helping businesses adapt to the coronavirus crisis with the launch of a new service to enable them to sell products and services online.

Steff Henson, Six Ticks Sales Director

Six Ticks, Shrewsbury-based website and CRM experts, have launched Six Ticks Elements, a fast, bespoke service for businesses looking to respond to the ever-changing crisis by building their online presence and going digital.

It allows businesses to digitalise quickly by creating a means for them to continue trading via contactless payment, and digital or contactless delivery of products or services. The Elements service will help business continue trading in this challenging period, and also support the innovation of business who want to use this downtime to prepare when things go back to normal.

Steff Henson, Six Ticks Sales Director, said: “These are extremely tough times for everyone and we really don’t know how long the present crisis will go on which makes it particularly difficult for businesses to plan a way through.

“It’s important that everything that can be done to support businesses through the challenges ahead is done and we believe the launch of Six Ticks Elements will play a significant role in achieving that.

“It is tough but the ever-changing landscape of this pandemic also provides the chance for companies to adapt and embrace the online and digital marketplace. Our new service will help to install new online features quickly.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a quality, speedy service with a range of helpful features made to individual requirements which will allow businesses to reach more people now and in future. It will help in a number of ways and includes things like creating new, improved, websites, web pages, contactless payment and delivery systems and helping keep things moving!

“These are unprecedented times but it has been inspiring to see how many individuals and businesses have acted quickly to introduce new digital ways to connect with customers and keep operating.

“We’ve already seen online fitness, home delivery, and home learning soaring in recent weeks as businesses rely on online tools more than ever. Companies, charities and the self-employed are reacting swiftly to find new ways to operate efficiently.

“Six Ticks Elements has already helped Pengwern Books in Shrewsbury which is temporarily closed, by setting up a new website where quarantined book lovers can submit their literary tastes online and staff can then deliver a book to their home based on the information.”

