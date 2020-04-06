Shropshire businesses work together during the Coronavirus crisis

Two Shropshire businesses have worked together during a national crisis for a second time, as Besblock and Greenhous rekindle the spirit of the Second World War.

Besblock Managing Director Andrew Huxley (left) and Richard Potts from Greenhous

Shrewsbury-based dealership Greenhous has now provided vehicles to the Huxley family, who now run leading concrete manufacturers Besblock, at short notice on two occasions, firstly in 1945, following the end of the war, and now again during the Coronavirus crisis.

Besblock managing director Andrew Huxley was in quick need of a new work van, but knew that getting everything processed in terms of documentation and payment was going to hard work in the current climate.

However, despite the difficulties, Greenhous’s Franchise Director Richard Potts and his team were able to pull out all the stops to make sure Andrew could get his van the very next day.

“We are two Shropshire-based businesses that have had a long standing relationship for generations, and it’s wonderful that in a time of need we are able to still work together,” said Andrew.

“I can’t thank Greenhous and Richard enough for helping me out at such short notice and in a very difficult time for all of us.”

This reignites the spirit of 1945, when Andrew’s grandfather, James Edward Brereton Huxley, needed to make deliveries around the West Midlands with his then company haulage company Huxley Brothers, but had given all his lorries to the war effort.

James, or Ted as he was better known, approached the founder of Greenhous, Vincent Greenhous, to see if he was able to help him out, and despite him not having enough money to pay at that time, he was given the lorry and told to pay the money back when he could.

“It’s a great story of Shropshire businesses pulling together, and who knows if Vincent Greenhous hadn’t helped my grandfather out at that time, then Besblock might not be the success story it is today,” said Andrew.

Richard Potts, Franchise Director at Greenhous said: “Our two companies have a great relationship stretching back generations and we are keen to make sure that continues and help out when and where we can. On this occasion it was getting everything sorted as quick as we could so Andrew could get back on the road.”

