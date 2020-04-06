Marches LEP launches major business survey to measure coronavirus impact

One of the biggest-ever surveys of businesses across the Marches was launched today to measure the full scale of the economic impact of coronavirus on the region.

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership – the business-led body charged with delivering economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – says the survey will play a vital part in ensuring the right help is available to help companies survive the crisis.

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn said the partnership wanted to hear from as many of the region’s 30,000 businesses as possible – so it could present the Government with comprehensive evidence of the scale and type of support they need.

Mrs Thorn said: “These are extraordinary times in which businesses across the region are facing a fight for their very survival because of coronavirus.

“This survey – one of the biggest and most extensive ever undertaken in the Midlands – will give us detailed evidence to take to Government to ensure our business community gets all the help it needs over the coming months.

“We want to hear from businesses of all shapes and sizes – from the very biggest employing hundreds of workers to the one-man bands and sole traders at the other end of the scale.

“Only by getting first-hand accounts from as many companies and traders as possible can we lobby the Government effectively on their behalf. That is why it is so vital that if you are in business in any part of the Marches you complete this survey and make your voice heard.”

The confidential survey asks a number of detailed questions about the impact coronavirus has had, how helpful the Government’s response to date has been and what more could be done in the coming weeks and months.

“We are in a constant dialogue with Government on behalf of our wonderful business community and this survey will give us the information we need to ensure everything possible is being done to help the Marches,” Mrs Thorn added.

To take part in the survey visit https://www.marcheslep.org.uk/coronavirussurvey/

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...