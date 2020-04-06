Filtermist opens doors to local businesses in need of support

Telford-based firm Filtermist is opening its doors to fellow manufacturers in an effort to help keep core industry moving during this challenging time.

Filtermist operates two fully functioning fabrication facilities – one in Telford and one in Wetherby, as well as a comprehensive engineering division that includes a team of qualified design engineers.

Historically, Filtermist has only designed and manufactured its own brand products which include Filtermist oil mist filters, Dustcheck dust filtration units, Gallito paint finishing solutions and FastClip ducting, but the current climate means it has capacity to be able to support other firms if needed.

Director of Manufacturing, Simon Barron, elaborates, “Our business is global and whilst many of the UK’s manufacturers remain open, this isn’t the case in other countries so demand for our core products is starting to decrease in some territories. Many of our UK customers are involved in manufacturing parts for ventilators, as well as other medical devices and components required to help combat COVID-19. We are determined to remain operational for as long as we are allowed to do so in order to provide them with critical support services to ensure their factories continue to run as smoothly as possible.

“Our services have included routine and reactive maintenance, and LEV testing for many years, but we can also support with CAD / 3D / REVIT and Solidworks drawings and engineering design, as well as a full range of fabrication services including welding, laser cutting, spinning, bending and rolling. And we also have a dedicated team based up in Dewsbury that builds control panels and provides electrical support!

“The Government is keen for as many businesses as possible to continue operating in order to help support the economy. We’re all still very much open and able to provide a range of services to a wide variety of manufacturing businesses, not just those providing parts for the medical industry.”

Filtermist relocated to its purpose built 2770m² headquarters on the Telford 54 Business Park back in 2015 and since then has acquired a number of businesses around the country which resulted in the ownership of the fabrication site in Wetherby as well as assembly sites in Dewsbury and Northampton.

CEO James Stansfield, comments, “The word we keep on hearing is ‘unprecedented’ and there really isn’t any other word for the challenge our country, and indeed most of the World, is facing. However, if there is any good to come out of this it is witnessing the UK’s manufacturing sector really pulling together to answer the Government’s call for additional equipment. “If there is any way we can help keep the wheels of industry turning we would be more than happy to do so.”

